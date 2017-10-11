Paul Merson to play for fourth-tier Welsh club Caerau, of Maesteg

Paul Merson also played for the likes of Middlesbrough and Aston Villa

Former England and Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson is to make a comeback for Welsh fourth-tier team Caerau.

The Maesteg club are awaiting international clearance for the 49-year-old to appear against Pontyclun on Wednesday, 18 October.

Caerau secretary Dai Hooper got to know Merson at a function several years ago.

"I texted him last week with the rearranged fixture with Pontyclun and he said 'I can make that'," Hooper told BBC Radio Wales' Jason Mohammad show.

"So we're hoping now that the international clearance goes through because obviously he played in England."

Hooper described Merson as "a superstar and a gentleman".

He was also asked about Merson's fitness for the game. Hooper replied: "He's looking okay on the box (TV)".

Caerau are 13th in their 16-team league after one win and four defeats so far in 2017-18, with Pontyclun two places above them.