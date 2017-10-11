Paul Scholes: Ex-Manchester United midfielder interviewed for Oldham manager's job

Paul Scholes retired from playing in 2013, 19 years after his debut for Manchester United

Former England and Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has been interviewed for the vacant manager's job at League One club Oldham Athletic.

The club refused to comment on whether Scholes, 42, has been spoken to about the job, but BBC Radio Manchester reports talks have taken place.

Scholes, a boyhood Oldham fan, has no managerial experience in the EFL.

Oldham have been without a manager since John Sheridan left in September with the Latics bottom of League One.

They have won all three matches under interim boss Richie Wellens, including two in the league, and are now 19th in the table.

Wellens, who retired as a player last season, has stated that he would like to be given the job on a full-time basis after leading the club out of the relegation zone.

Former Netherlands international Clarence Seedorf had been linked with the job but is now out of the running.

The Latics are subject to potential investment and failed to pay their players and staff for the month of September - the third time the club have not paid wages since 2011.

Paul Scholes played more than 700 games for Manchester United

An illustrious playing career

After making his Manchester United debut in 1994, Scholes went on to make 717 appearances for the Red Devils and scored 155 goals before retiring in 2013.

He initially announced his retirement at the end of the 2010-11 season, before making a playing comeback at the start of 2012.

Scholes won 11 Premier League titles, three FA Cups, two League Cups, five Community Shields and two Champions Leagues.

Since retiring, Scholes has worked as a television pundit, coached at Manchester United and partly owns National League North side Salford City with some of his former United team-mates.