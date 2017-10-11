Sir Bobby remembers the Munich Air Disaster as part of 'Sir Bobby at 80' a documentary on BBC World reflecting on the life of the Manchester United midfielder.

WATCH: 'Sir Bobby was signing more autographs than the players'

WATCH: I owe everything to Sir Bobby - Beckham

Watch the documentary on BBC World news on the following days (all times GMT): Saturday, 14 October 0130, 0830. Sunday 15 October 1430, 2030. Monday 16 October 0230 (North America & Latin America only). Tuesday 17 October 0930.