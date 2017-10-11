South American reaction

Clarin
Argentine newspapers were united in heralding hat-trick hero with Clarin also praising U2 who delayed their Buenos Aires show so fans could watch the match first
La Gaceta
'With Messi, no dream is impossible' reads the headline from La Gaceta
Ole
Three times thank you from Ole to their team's main man
El Mercurio
Chile's El Mercurio laments the end of the golden era as a 3-0 defeat by Brazil left them out of contention
El Siglo
Panama's El Siglo claimed divine support on their way to Russia 2018

Top Stories