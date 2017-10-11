Danny Rose and Erik Lamela return to Tottenham first-team training

Danny Rose (left) has not played since January

Tottenham's long-term injury absentees Danny Rose and Erik Lamela have returned to first-team training.

Argentina midfielder Lamela, 25, has not played in almost 12 months because of hip problems.

Left-sided full-back Rose, 27, has been sidelined since late January with a knee injury.

The England player caused controversy in the summer with his comments about Tottenham's pay structure and transfer strategy.

He subsequently apologised following an interview with the Sun, in which he voiced dissatisfaction at the amount he and his team-mates were paid. He also said Spurs needed to sign well-known players and "not ones you had to Google".

His last game was against Sunderland on 31 January.

Lamela, who last played in the 2-1 defeat at Liverpool in October 2016, has problems with both hips and was not named in Tottenham's squad for the group stages of this season's Champions League.

Spurs, who host Bournemouth this Saturday, are third in the Premier League, five points behind Manchester City and Manchester United.