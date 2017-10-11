Thursday's back pages

Mirror
Liverpool will face a battle from Barcelona for Coutinho in January
Sn
The Sun have an exclusive that Jose Mourinho will sign a new five-year deal at Manchester United
Metro
Metro lead with the story that Barcelona are to ready to bid again for Coutinho
Coutinho also features on the back of the Daily Express
Coutinho also features on the back of the Daily Express
Daily Star
Barcelona's bid for Coutinho leads the Daily Star

Top Stories