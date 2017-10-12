Scottish Gossip: Rangers, St Johnstone, Scotland, Celtic, Scotland, Strachan

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Manager Pedro Caixinha believes his starting line-up for Rangers' last match against St Johnstone was leaked to the Perth outfit the day before the game. (Daily Record)

And Caixinha says the fact he has stopped the leaks has annoyed the likes of St Johnstone's Steven MacLean, who this week criticised the Rangers manager for comparing Saints to Morton. (Scottish Sun)

The Rangers boss hit back at MacLean's comments, insisting that he compared Morton and St Johnstone in terms of their formation and philosophy, not their ability. (Daily Record)

Goalkeeper Craig Gordon is convinced manager Brendan Rodgers will ensure Celtic continue winning through their upcoming run of crucial fixtures, despite many of his players having been away on gruelling international trips. (Daily Record)

Pedro Caixinha insists he did not compare St Johnstone to Morton in terms of ability

St Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson cut his hair and shaved his beard so boss Tommy Wright would let him play in goals in Dave Mackay's testimonial match against Dundee. (Scottish Sun)

Stoke City's former Scotland midfielder Charlie Adam still dreams of playing for his boyhood heroes Dundee some day, even though they rejected him as a youngster. (Scottish Sun)

Scotland manager Gordon Strachan's future will be decided at Hampden today when the SFA board meet. (Herald)

Former Scotland boss Alex McLeish wants Strachan to stay but has urged him to field more youngsters in the starting line-up. (Scottish Sun)

And Livingston manager David Hopkin is also convinced that Scotland should be utilising more young talent in the national side. (Scotsman)

Murray Davidson's long hair and beard are a thing of the past now

Ibrox boss Caixinha believes Scotland could learn from Portugal's recent international success, given the fact they previously endured long periods without reaching a major tournament. (Scotsman)

Aberdeen's Adam Rooney believes this could be a great season for his side since they are level on points with Celtic despite having yet to find their best form. (Daily Record)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is among the favourites to be named Chelsea boss if Antonio Conte leaves the Stamford Bridge outfit. (Daily Record)

Dundee United are considering a move for Francois Kompany, younger brother of Manchester City star Vincent. (Scottish Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Josh Taylor is too young and sharp for Ricky Burns, according to Joe Ham

Edinburgh's John Hardie cannot wait to take on fellow "kilted Kiwi" Blair Cowan when his side meet London Irish this weekend. (Scotsman)

Glasgow coach Mike Blair insists every pool in the European Champions Cup is a "group of death" these days as he looked ahead to his side's tournament opener against Exeter this weekend. (Scotsman)

Scottish boxer Joe Ham says his countrymen Ricky Burns and Josh Taylor will not meet in a "super fight" because the latter is too young and sharp for the former. (Herald)