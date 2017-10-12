Shkodran Mustafi: Arsenal defender ruled out for up to six weeks

Shkodran Mustafi
Mustafi has made five league appearances for Arsenal this season, starting each of their past four games

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi will be sidelined for up to six weeks with a hamstring injury.

The 25-year-old Germany international limped off with a first-half injury as the World Cup holders completed a 100% record in qualifying for Russia 2018 by thrashing Azerbaijan 5-1 on Sunday.

"We've lost Mustafi for about four to six weeks," said Gunners manager Arsene Wenger.

"I don't think he will be available before the next international break."

