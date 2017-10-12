Norwich City: Darren Huckerby among departures after staffing review

Norwich City are ninth in the Championship table

A number of positions have been cut at Norwich City after a review into staffing at the club's academy.

Club legend Darren Huckerby, who worked as an Under-23 coach, has confirmed his departure on social media.

BBC Radio Norfolk reports about 20 positions are under review and several of those posts have been cut already.

Huckerby said: "Whilst obviously disappointed to be leaving my role within the academy, it's something that happens [in] everyday football."

The 41-year-old, who won the second-tier title with Norwich in 2003-04, added: "My loyalty and love for NCFC will never change."

Huckerby was assistant to Under-23 boss Matt Gill, having worked his way up coaching throughout the youth system at the Championship club.

Head physio Stuart Wardle announced his departure on Wednesday, while head of academy recruitment Gregg Broughton and head of coaching Phil Church are also believed to have left.

The Championship club are yet to make an official comment about the reported exits, although sporting director Stuart Webber said last week that an internal review would allow them to "strip back what they don't do well".

Webber denied claims the academy would be downgraded, but admitted work needed to be done to make it more efficient.