BBC Sport - VAR: How Maradona’s 'Hand of God' could have been stopped by technology
Maradona’s 'Hand of God' versus VAR
- From the section Football
Ahead of tonight's FA Cup match between Brighton and Crystal Palace where VAR (Video Assistant Referee) technology will be used for the first time in a competitive club match in England, BBC Sport examines how it might have saved England from one of football's most historic injustices.
