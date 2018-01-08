BBC Sport - VAR: How Maradona’s 'Hand of God' could have been stopped by technology

Maradona’s 'Hand of God' versus VAR

Ahead of tonight's FA Cup match between Brighton and Crystal Palace where VAR (Video Assistant Referee) technology will be used for the first time in a competitive club match in England, BBC Sport examines how it might have saved England from one of football's most historic injustices.

READ MORE: Brighton v Palace set to be VAR landmark

Available to UK users only

Top Stories