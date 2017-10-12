Chris Camwell: Solihull Moors sign Coventry City defender on loan

From the section

Solihull are second from bottom in the National League, with eight points from 15 games

National League side Solihull Moors have signed teenage defender Chris Camwell on a loan from Coventry City.

The 19-year-old left-back, who came through Coventry's academy, made his senior debut for the Sky Blues on the final day of last season.

He becomes new Moors boss Richard Money's first signing after agreeing to join for an initial month.

Camwell will be eligible to play in Saturday's FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie against Ossett Town.

