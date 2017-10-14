Silly mistakes cost Glasgow City in Champions League - Abbi Grant

Abbi Grant (right) is consoled by Noelle Murray after Glasgow City went out on away goals to BIIK Kazygurt

Glasgow City forward Abbi Grant felt the better team went out of the Champions League after her side lost on away goals to BIIK Kazygurt of Kazakhstan.

Trailing 3-0 from the first leg, City roused themselves from a loss of an early goal at Petershill Park to lead 4-1 and level the tie on aggregate.

Leanne Ross hit the post with a penalty as they missed out on the last 16.

"We made silly mistakes over there. It has cost us a lot," said Grant.

"If we had not let them silly mistakes occur we would have had that edge because we know we're a better side than them.

"We're all disappointed. Leanne is really disappointed, she has given a lot to this club and it means a lot to her, this club. That way it happened I'm really sad, but I'm just happy with the performance that we all put in, we gave 100%, I couldn't be prouder of everyone. I'm happy with what we've achieved."

Head coach Scott Booth echoed Grant's comments, believing the three goals conceded in a 12-minute spell in Kazakhstan ultimately cost his side.

Booth told BBC Scotland: "I've got a lot of respect for that side, they don't lose a lot of goals normally, but without a doubt the best side has gone out.

"Based on the overall 90 minutes over there and the 90 minutes here, for the amount of chances we created, the amount of pressure we put them under for a team that has defended well, I felt that we were the far better side."

Grant scored a hat-trick for Glasgow City as they won 4-1 on the night

City began the night with the target of needing three goals just to take the game into extra-time.

When Chinwendu Ihezuo gave Kazygurt a lead on 19 minutes at Petershill Park, making it 4-0 on aggregate, the tie looked to be over.

However, City showed incredible spirit - Grant drawing them level before half-time then scoring twice more either side of a Noelle Murray goal.

Despite constant pressure they could not find the elusive fifth goal, with Ross' penalty miss eight minutes from time compounding their frustration.

Grant added: "In previous times when we've played in the Champions League we've always come back, so we always believed we'd come back no matter what. There wasn't one doubter.

"I'm just really disappointed that it wasn't enough. We've always got a winning mentality, we always want to win each game, and we always believe.

"I don't think I've ever scored a hat-trick for the club so to get a Champions League hat-trick is just a wee bit extra special for me. I'm just glad I was able to give the team what I gave, it just wasn't enough.

"We've still got so much to play for. The last few games of the season we've just got to give 100% to that so that we can be here again next season, so that's the focus now. We can't let this disappoint us too much."