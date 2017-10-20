West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Since Slaven Bilic took charge in 2015, West Ham have been shown 12 red cards in the Premier League - three more than any other side in this period

TEAM NEWS

Brighton are hopeful Shane Duffy will be fit to play despite being forced off against Everton with a groin problem.

Tomer Hemed completes a three-game ban, while long-term absentees Sam Baldock and Beram Kayal will build fitness by playing for the under-23s on Friday.

Andy Carroll serves a one-game suspension after being sent off in West Ham's draw with Burnley on Saturday.

Diafra Sakho is out with a back problem but Javier Hernandez should be available despite a tight hamstring.

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic on his side's high tally of red cards: "Is there a lack of discipline? I don't think so.

"None of these red cards [in the last three years] were from a typical lack of discipline. Nobody headbutted anyone.

"Andy's [dismissal at Burnley] was basically stupid. But many of the red cards we appealed and they were ruled out - three or four, or even five, were completely big mistakes from the referees.

"I don't remember one that I would connect with lack of discipline and letting the team down."

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton: "At home, I think we have acquitted ourselves well; we've won two games, drawn one and put on a very good show against Manchester City [a 2-0 defeat].

"It's going to be our away form that's going to be the most challenging.

"It's a game away from home, a big stadium, against a very talented team and seeing a way for us getting points away from home."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton have only won one of their seven league visits to West Ham (D2, L4).

That victory came in the Championship in November 2004, when Guy Butters headed the only goal.

These sides last met in the league in the 2011-12 Championship season, when the Hammers won both encounters - including 6-0 at home.

West Ham United

West Ham have won both of their previous home Premier League games on a Friday by a 1-0 scoreline - beating Coventry in December 1997 and Tottenham in May this year.

The Hammers have kept clean sheets in five of their last seven top-flight home matches.

Seven of their nine league wins at the London Stadium have been by 1-0 scorelines.

They have received 12 Premier League red cards since Slaven Bilic's appointment in 2015 - three more than any other side in this period.

The Hammers have scored 75% of their league goals this season in the second half - only Brighton (83%) have a higher figure.

Brighton and Hove Albion