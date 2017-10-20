Premier League
West Ham20:00Brighton
Venue: London Stadium

West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic
Since Slaven Bilic took charge in 2015, West Ham have been shown 12 red cards in the Premier League - three more than any other side in this period

TEAM NEWS

Brighton are hopeful Shane Duffy will be fit to play despite being forced off against Everton with a groin problem.

Tomer Hemed completes a three-game ban, while long-term absentees Sam Baldock and Beram Kayal will build fitness by playing for the under-23s on Friday.

Andy Carroll serves a one-game suspension after being sent off in West Ham's draw with Burnley on Saturday.

Diafra Sakho is out with a back problem but Javier Hernandez should be available despite a tight hamstring.

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic on his side's high tally of red cards: "Is there a lack of discipline? I don't think so.

"None of these red cards [in the last three years] were from a typical lack of discipline. Nobody headbutted anyone.

"Andy's [dismissal at Burnley] was basically stupid. But many of the red cards we appealed and they were ruled out - three or four, or even five, were completely big mistakes from the referees.

"I don't remember one that I would connect with lack of discipline and letting the team down."

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton: "At home, I think we have acquitted ourselves well; we've won two games, drawn one and put on a very good show against Manchester City [a 2-0 defeat].

"It's going to be our away form that's going to be the most challenging.

"It's a game away from home, a big stadium, against a very talented team and seeing a way for us getting points away from home."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Brighton have only won one of their seven league visits to West Ham (D2, L4).
  • That victory came in the Championship in November 2004, when Guy Butters headed the only goal.
  • These sides last met in the league in the 2011-12 Championship season, when the Hammers won both encounters - including 6-0 at home.

West Ham United

  • West Ham have won both of their previous home Premier League games on a Friday by a 1-0 scoreline - beating Coventry in December 1997 and Tottenham in May this year.
  • The Hammers have kept clean sheets in five of their last seven top-flight home matches.
  • Seven of their nine league wins at the London Stadium have been by 1-0 scorelines.
  • They have received 12 Premier League red cards since Slaven Bilic's appointment in 2015 - three more than any other side in this period.
  • The Hammers have scored 75% of their league goals this season in the second half - only Brighton (83%) have a higher figure.

Brighton and Hove Albion

  • The Seagulls are yet to win an away game in league or cup this season, scoring only one goal.
  • They have won only one of their last 33 top-flight away matches, a 2-1 victory at Swansea in March 1983 (D8, L24).
  • Pascal Gross has been directly involved in 83% of Brighton's Premier League goals this season (two goals and three assists), which is the highest percentage in the top flight.
  • Gross has created 211 chances for team-mates in league football since August 2015 - the same number as Kevin de Bruyne. Only five players have created more opportunities in this period in the top five European leagues.
  • Chris Hughton is winless in his last 12 Premier League away matches as a manager (D3, L9). His most recent victory on the road came with Norwich at West Brom on 7 December 2013.

Friday 20th October 2017

  • West HamWest Ham United20:00BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion
As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City87102942522
2Man Utd86202121920
3Tottenham85211551017
4Watford84311313015
5Chelsea8413138513
6Arsenal84131210213
7Burnley834186213
8Liverpool83411312113
9Newcastle832398111
10West Brom824279-210
11Southampton823379-29
12Huddersfield823359-49
13Swansea822458-38
14Brighton8224610-48
15West Ham8224814-68
16Everton8224513-88
17Stoke8224918-98
18Leicester81341013-36
19Bournemouth8116412-84
20Crystal Palace8107218-163
View full Premier League table

