West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion
-
- From the section Football
TEAM NEWS
Brighton are hopeful Shane Duffy will be fit to play despite being forced off against Everton with a groin problem.
Tomer Hemed completes a three-game ban, while long-term absentees Sam Baldock and Beram Kayal will build fitness by playing for the under-23s on Friday.
Andy Carroll serves a one-game suspension after being sent off in West Ham's draw with Burnley on Saturday.
Diafra Sakho is out with a back problem but Javier Hernandez should be available despite a tight hamstring.
WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY
West Ham manager Slaven Bilic on his side's high tally of red cards: "Is there a lack of discipline? I don't think so.
"None of these red cards [in the last three years] were from a typical lack of discipline. Nobody headbutted anyone.
"Andy's [dismissal at Burnley] was basically stupid. But many of the red cards we appealed and they were ruled out - three or four, or even five, were completely big mistakes from the referees.
"I don't remember one that I would connect with lack of discipline and letting the team down."
Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton: "At home, I think we have acquitted ourselves well; we've won two games, drawn one and put on a very good show against Manchester City [a 2-0 defeat].
"It's going to be our away form that's going to be the most challenging.
"It's a game away from home, a big stadium, against a very talented team and seeing a way for us getting points away from home."
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Brighton have only won one of their seven league visits to West Ham (D2, L4).
- That victory came in the Championship in November 2004, when Guy Butters headed the only goal.
- These sides last met in the league in the 2011-12 Championship season, when the Hammers won both encounters - including 6-0 at home.
West Ham United
- West Ham have won both of their previous home Premier League games on a Friday by a 1-0 scoreline - beating Coventry in December 1997 and Tottenham in May this year.
- The Hammers have kept clean sheets in five of their last seven top-flight home matches.
- Seven of their nine league wins at the London Stadium have been by 1-0 scorelines.
- They have received 12 Premier League red cards since Slaven Bilic's appointment in 2015 - three more than any other side in this period.
- The Hammers have scored 75% of their league goals this season in the second half - only Brighton (83%) have a higher figure.
Brighton and Hove Albion
- The Seagulls are yet to win an away game in league or cup this season, scoring only one goal.
- They have won only one of their last 33 top-flight away matches, a 2-1 victory at Swansea in March 1983 (D8, L24).
- Pascal Gross has been directly involved in 83% of Brighton's Premier League goals this season (two goals and three assists), which is the highest percentage in the top flight.
- Gross has created 211 chances for team-mates in league football since August 2015 - the same number as Kevin de Bruyne. Only five players have created more opportunities in this period in the top five European leagues.
- Chris Hughton is winless in his last 12 Premier League away matches as a manager (D3, L9). His most recent victory on the road came with Norwich at West Brom on 7 December 2013.