Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Strachan, Moyes, Brown, Mackay, Celtic, Rangers

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

David Moyes and Malky Mackay have emerged as the early favourites to become the next Scotland manager. One bookmaker has suspended betting on the former Manchester United boss succeeding Gordon Strachan. (Scottish Sun)

David Moyes has emerged as an early frontrunner to become Scotland manager

Scotland midfielder Scott Brown has criticised the Scottish FA's decision to part company with Strachan, as he believes the national side were making progress.

"It's fair to say that all the players are absolutely shocked by this decision," says Brown. "To a man, we all believed we had a great chance of qualifying for Euro 2020." (Daily Record)

Scott Brown is poised to quit Scotland for a second time, in the wake of Strachan's departure. (The Herald)

Dundee manager Neil McCann has laughed off suggestions that his side could catch Celtic off guard this weekend, with their Premiership opponents having one eye on their upcoming Champions League match against Bayern Munich. (Daily Record)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers feels Scotland need to find a system that better suits their technical players. "I can see where Gordon is coming from [regarding genetic problems]," says Rodgers.

"If you compare it to some other nations, of course you have other nations that are inherently built in a different way. The only thing I would say is that in my time up here, I have seen a lot of very talented Scottish players." (Daily Record)

Former Scotland and Rangers captain Barry Ferguson believes it is "fair enough" for the national side to search for a new manager as the squad have "underachieved" in the past two qualification campaigns. (Daily Record)

Rangers are seeking consistency and a winning run in the Premiership - starting tonight against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park - as they seek to climb the table, according to Rangers midfielder Josh Windass. (Daily Record)

Gordon Strachan parted company with Scotland after the national side missed out on a World Cup play-off place

Hibernian boss Neil Lennon has joked that he is "too young and handsome" for the Scotland managerial vacancy. "I'm still trying to forge a career in club management and I'm really enjoying what I'm doing here [at Hibs]," he says. (The Herald)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes empathises with Gordon Strachan over his Scotland departure. "It is tough because Gordon is a small margin away from being a hero and really turning things around," says the Dons boss. (The National)