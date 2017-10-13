Paul Tisdale: Exeter City manager in 'no rush' to sign new contract

Paul Tisdale has been manager of Exeter City since the summer of 2006

Exeter City manager Paul Tisdale says he is not in a hurry to complete negotiations over a new contract.

Tisdale is almost halfway through his two-year notice period after Exeter's Supporter's Trust - which owns the club - voted to renegotiate.

Last month, City chairman Julian Tagg said a new deal was "close" with the EFL's longest-serving manager.

"We've got a long season ahead of us, there's no imminent rush for anybody," Tisdale told BBC Sport.

Fans voted to serve notice on Tisdale when the club were bottom of the Football League as they struggled to manage a long list of injuries.

But Tisdale turned the club's fortunes around, leading City to the League Two play-off final last season and their best-ever start to a campaign this term with the club two points clear at the top of the fourth tier.

"I'm concentrating on the team and those things will sort themselves out in due course," added Tisdale.

"There's no hesitation on my part, led by me, we're all very focused on what we're doing.

"The contract needs to be sorted at some point one way or the other, but I'm fully focused on this Saturday and it's not something that's prompted me to take my eye off the ball and lose focus."