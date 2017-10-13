Robbie Brady: Fifa clear Republic midfielder of headbutt on Ashley Williams

Robbie Brady has 36 caps for Republic of Ireland

Republic of Ireland's Robbie Brady can play in the World Cup play-offs after Fifa decided to take no action over an alleged clash with Ashley Williams.

Fifa launched an investigation after TV pictures appeared to show Brady's head colliding with the Wales defender's back in the qualifier win in Cardiff.

However, officials found no evidence on which to take action against the Burnley player.

"No action will be taken for such alleged incident," said Fifa on Friday.

The incident occurred in the 61st minute of the Republic's 1-0 win on Monday, which put them into the play-offs.

Ireland will be delighted to have a man who has already missed two qualifiers through suspension during the current campaign available as they attempt to book themselves a trip to Russia next summer.

The Republic, like Northern Ireland, are unseeded for next Tuesday's draw in Zurich, which will see them paired with either Switzerland, Italy, Croatia or Denmark in a two-legged showdown in November.

Ireland have previously been involved in eight play-offs and won only three, although two of their victories, over Estonia and Bosnia & Herzegovina, came in their most recent.