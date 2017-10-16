Women's Champions League: Chelsea draw Rosengard, Man City face Norway's LSK Kvinner

Chelsea Ladies knocked out Germany giants Bayern Munich in the previous round

Chelsea Ladies will meet Swedish side Rosengard in the last 16 of the Women's Champions League, while Manchester City face Norwegian club LSK Kvinner.

Chelsea, who overcame Bayern Munich in the round of 32 on away goals, were not seeded for Monday's draw, but avoided holders Lyon, Wolfsburg and Barcelona.

City, semi-finalists last term, were one of the eight seeded sides, but could not have faced Chelsea.

The first legs will be on 8-9 November, before the return games a week later.

There are two English clubs at this stage of the competition for the first time since 2013-14 and Emma Hayes' Chelsea are aiming to reach their first European quarter-final.

Holders Lyon, who are looking for an unprecedented third consecutive European crown, will face BIIK-Kazygurt of Kazakhstan, who narrowly eliminated Scottish league champions Glasgow City.

England striker Toni Duggan's Barcelona will meet Gintra Universitetas of Lithuania, while Italian side Fiorentina - whose squad includes England Under-23 midfielder Katie Zelem - face Wolfsburg.

The full draw for the last 16:

Sparta Praha (CZE) v Linkopings (SWE)

Gintra Universitetas (LTU) v Barcelona (ESP)

Chelsea (ENG) v FC Rosengard (SWE)

LSK Kvinner (NOR) v Manchester City (ENG)

Brescia (ITA) v Montpellier (FRA)

BIIK-Kazygurt (KAZ) v Lyon (FRA, holders)

Fiorentina (ITA) v Wolfsburg (GER)

Stjarnan (ISL) v Slavia Praha (CZE)

