Second Half ends, Juventus 1, Lazio 2.
Juventus v Lazio
-
- From the section European Football
Line-ups
Juventus
- 1BuffonBooked at 52mins
- 26LichtsteinerSubstituted forSturaroat 73'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 15Barzagli
- 3Chiellini
- 22Asamoah
- 6KhediraSubstituted forDybalaat 65'minutes
- 30Bentancur
- 14Matuidi
- 11Douglas CostaSubstituted forBernardeschiat 54'minutes
- 9Higuaín
- 17Mandzukic
Substitutes
- 4Benatia
- 7Cuadrado
- 10Dybala
- 12Alex Sandro
- 16Pinsoglio
- 23Szczesny
- 24Rugani
- 27Sturaro
- 33Bernardeschi
Lazio
- 1Strakosha
- 15Jacinto Quissanga
- 3de Vrij
- 26Radu
- 77Marusic
- 16Parolo
- 6Lucas
- 21Milinkovic-Savic
- 19LulicSubstituted forGabarrón Gilat 84'minutes
- 18Luis AlbertoSubstituted forNaniat 72'minutes
- 17ImmobileSubstituted forCaicedoat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Gabarrón Gil
- 7Nani
- 20Caicedo
- 23Guerrieri
- 25Vargic
- 27Ramos Marchi
- 33Dos Santos Nascimento
- 66Cavaco Jordao
- 88Di Gennaro
- 96Murgia
- Referee:
- Paolo Silvio Mazzoleni
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Booking
Patric (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Video Review: Penalty Kick. Referee decision on field is overturned.
Delay in match (Juventus). Video Review.
Penalty Juventus. Federico Bernardeschi draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Patric (Lazio) after a foul in the penalty area.
Stefano Sturaro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio).
Booking
Stefano Sturaro (Juventus) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. Felipe Caicedo (Lazio) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
Attempt saved. Stefano Sturaro (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mario Mandzukic.
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Blaise Matuidi.
Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nani (Lazio).
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lucas Leiva (Lazio).
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Marco Parolo.
Andrea Barzagli (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Felipe Caicedo (Lazio).
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Patric replaces Senad Lulic.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) because of an injury.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Stefano Sturaro.
Foul by Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus).
Felipe Caicedo (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Bastos.
Stefano Sturaro (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lucas Leiva (Lazio).
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Felipe Caicedo replaces Ciro Immobile.
Offside, Juventus. Giorgio Chiellini tries a through ball, but Kwadwo Asamoah is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Stefano Sturaro replaces Stephan Lichtsteiner.
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Nani replaces Luis Alberto.
Attempt blocked. Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrigo Bentancur with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kwadwo Asamoah.
Attempt saved. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Leiva.
Attempt blocked. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Paulo Dybala with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Paulo Dybala replaces Sami Khedira.
Attempt missed. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.