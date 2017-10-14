Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).
Getafe v Real Madrid
-
- From the section European Football
Line-ups
Getafe
- 13Guaita
- 22Suárez
- 2Dakonam
- 16Torres Ruiz
- 3Pacheco Antunes
- 7JiménezSubstituted forPortilloat 15'minutes
- 21Fajr
- 5Bergara
- 23Ndiaye
- 18ArambarriBooked at 34mins
- 19Molina
Substitutes
- 1Martínez
- 4González
- 8Lacen
- 9Rodríguez
- 11Vázquez Florido
- 12Portillo
- 15Molinero
Real Madrid
- 13Casilla
- 19Hakimi
- 6Nacho
- 4Ramos
- 12Marcelo
- 17Vázquez
- 18Llorente
- 8Kroos
- 20Asensio
- 9Benzema
- 7Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 3Vallejo
- 10Modric
- 15Hernández
- 21Mayoral
- 22Isco
- 24Ceballos Fernández
- 35Ramos Wade
- Referee:
- Juan Martínez Munuera
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away1
Live Text
Francisco Portillo (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Marcelo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Djené Dakonam.
Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Juan Cala (Getafe).
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Faycal Fajr (Getafe).
Booking
Mauro Arambarri (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mauro Arambarri (Getafe).
Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Nacho.
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.
Offside, Real Madrid. Toni Kroos tries a through ball, but Sergio Ramos is caught offside.
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Vitorino Antunes (Getafe).
Attempt saved. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.
Attempt blocked. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Vitorino Antunes.
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Damián Suárez (Getafe).
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jorge Molina (Getafe).
Marcelo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Amath Ndiaye (Getafe).
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mauro Arambarri (Getafe).
Offside, Getafe. Markel Bergara tries a through ball, but Jorge Molina is caught offside.
Marcelo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Amath Ndiaye (Getafe).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Real Madrid).
Attempt missed. Marcelo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Juan Cala.
Attempt missed. Jorge Molina (Getafe) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Offside, Getafe. Vitorino Antunes tries a through ball, but Amath Ndiaye is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Amath Ndiaye.
Substitution
Substitution, Getafe. Francisco Portillo replaces Álvaro Jiménez because of an injury.