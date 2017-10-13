French Ligue 1
Lyon1Monaco1

Lyon v Monaco

Line-ups

Lyon

  • 1Lopes
  • 23Tete
  • 2Yanga-Mbiwa
  • 5Diakhaby
  • 22Mendy
  • 28NDombele
  • 29Tousart
  • 10Traoré
  • 18Fekir
  • 8Aouar
  • 9Mariano

Substitutes

  • 4Rafael
  • 11Depay
  • 12Ferri
  • 17Maolida
  • 20Marçal
  • 30Gorgelin
  • 33Mboumbouni

Monaco

  • 1Subasic
  • 38Touré
  • 25Glik
  • 5de Jesus Nascimento
  • 4Kongolo
  • 18Meité
  • 8João Moutinho
  • 20Rony Lopes
  • 28Traoré
  • 27Lemar
  • 14Balde Diao

Substitutes

  • 11Carrillo
  • 15Diakhaby
  • 16Benaglio
  • 17Tielemans
  • 19Sidibe
  • 26Boschilia
  • 35N'Doram
Referee:
Benoit Bastien

Match Stats

Home TeamLyonAway TeamMonaco
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home5
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away6

Live Text

Attempt saved. Tanguy NDombele (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ferland Mendy.

Goal!

Goal! Lyon 1, Monaco 1. Rony Lopes (Monaco) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Keita with a through ball.

Foul by Lucas Tousart (Lyon).

Adama Traoré (Monaco) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Nabil Fekir (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Soualiho Meité (Monaco).

Attempt missed. Thomas Lemar (Monaco) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by João Moutinho.

Foul by Ferland Mendy (Lyon).

Foul by Rony Lopes (Monaco).

Goal!

Goal! Lyon 1, Monaco 0. Mariano (Lyon) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nabil Fekir with a cross.

Foul by Keita (Monaco).

Kenny Tete (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Keita (Monaco) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by João Moutinho with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Ferland Mendy.

Offside, Monaco. Almamy Touré tries a through ball, but Keita is caught offside.

Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Terence Kongolo.

Foul by Keita (Monaco).

Mouctar Diakhaby (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Bertrand Traoré (Lyon) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high following a corner.

Lucas Tousart (Lyon) hits the left post with a header from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Nabil Fekir with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Terence Kongolo.

Attempt blocked. Bertrand Traoré (Lyon) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nabil Fekir.

Foul by Soualiho Meité (Monaco).

Nabil Fekir (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rony Lopes (Monaco).

Tanguy NDombele (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

