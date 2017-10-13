Attempt saved. Tanguy NDombele (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ferland Mendy.
Lyon v Monaco
Line-ups
Lyon
- 1Lopes
- 23Tete
- 2Yanga-Mbiwa
- 5Diakhaby
- 22Mendy
- 28NDombele
- 29Tousart
- 10Traoré
- 18Fekir
- 8Aouar
- 9Mariano
Substitutes
- 4Rafael
- 11Depay
- 12Ferri
- 17Maolida
- 20Marçal
- 30Gorgelin
- 33Mboumbouni
Monaco
- 1Subasic
- 38Touré
- 25Glik
- 5de Jesus Nascimento
- 4Kongolo
- 18Meité
- 8João Moutinho
- 20Rony Lopes
- 28Traoré
- 27Lemar
- 14Balde Diao
Substitutes
- 11Carrillo
- 15Diakhaby
- 16Benaglio
- 17Tielemans
- 19Sidibe
- 26Boschilia
- 35N'Doram
- Referee:
- Benoit Bastien
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away6
Live Text
Goal!
Goal! Lyon 1, Monaco 1. Rony Lopes (Monaco) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Keita with a through ball.
Foul by Lucas Tousart (Lyon).
Adama Traoré (Monaco) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Nabil Fekir (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Soualiho Meité (Monaco).
Attempt missed. Thomas Lemar (Monaco) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by João Moutinho.
Foul by Ferland Mendy (Lyon).
Foul by Rony Lopes (Monaco).
Goal!
Goal! Lyon 1, Monaco 0. Mariano (Lyon) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nabil Fekir with a cross.
Foul by Keita (Monaco).
Kenny Tete (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Keita (Monaco) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by João Moutinho with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Ferland Mendy.
Offside, Monaco. Almamy Touré tries a through ball, but Keita is caught offside.
Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Terence Kongolo.
Foul by Keita (Monaco).
Mouctar Diakhaby (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Bertrand Traoré (Lyon) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high following a corner.
Lucas Tousart (Lyon) hits the left post with a header from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Nabil Fekir with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Terence Kongolo.
Attempt blocked. Bertrand Traoré (Lyon) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nabil Fekir.
Foul by Soualiho Meité (Monaco).
Nabil Fekir (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rony Lopes (Monaco).
Tanguy NDombele (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.