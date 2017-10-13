Irish Premiership: Warrenpoint Town 2-1 Ballinamallard Utd

Media playback is not supported on this device Irish Premiership: Warrenpoint seal late win over Ballinamallard

Warrenpoint Town moved six points clear of bottom club Ballinamallard United as Alan Davidson's late goal ensured a 2-1 Premiership win at Milltown on Friday.

Darren Murray slotted home the opener in the 37th minute but Shane McGinty levelled for the Mallards in the 83rd.

Davidson grabbed the winner with one minute remaining to secure his side's first league win since 19 August.

Ballinamallard are five points adrift at the foot of the table as they still chase a first win of the campaign.

Gavin Dykes's side have collected just one point from their 10 fixtures to date and have now lost their last seven league outings in a row.

In the first half, Davidson and McGinty fired shots across the face of goal for their respective sides, before Murray opened the scoring after Sean Mackle played the ball down the left to Stephen Murray, who pulled the ball back for his namesake.

Stephen Murray was repeatedly denied by Mallards goalkeeper Richard Brush as Matthew Tipton's side went in search of a second.

McGinty looked to have stolen a point for the visitors when he fired into the corner from the edge of the area but recent signing Davidson was able to score into the unguarded net after Brush came for a long ball and missed it.

What they said

Warrenpoint manager Matthew Tipton: "Fair play to the players, they came up with that late goal. We created numerous chances but missed a lot of one-on-ones.

"We haven't scored the goals our performances deserve but our platform tonight was the back four. They were superb. A clean sheet would have been nice and made it more comfortable but 2-1, I'll take that all day."

Ballinamallard manager Gavin Dykes: "I'm gutted for the players as I thought our luck was about to turn.

"I need to go away and reassess but in the end I haven't done my job well enough because we are bottom of the table.

"I'll make a decision in the next few days but if I feel it has reached a point where I can't turn the situation round and a change would benefit the club then so be it, I'll make the decision.

"I thought we showed great heart and we haven't been playing that badly but at the moment we're just not getting the results."