Scotland: David Moyes says first choice is return to club management

David Moyes has not managed since resigning as Sunderland boss in May

Former Manchester United boss David Moyes has indicated he would not turn down the Scotland job - but his first choice is to return to club management.

Scotland are searching for a new boss following Gordon Strachan's departure.

Moyes has not managed since leaving Sunderland following their relegation from the Premier League in May.

"I don't think anyone ever turns down their national team opportunity, but I think it has to be at the right time," the Scot, 54, told BBC Radio 5 live.

Strachan left his position on Thursday by "mutual consent", four days after the team failed to qualify for the World Cup.

Malky Mackay, the Scottish Football Association's performance director, will take interim charge for the friendly against the Netherlands at Pittodrie on 9 November.

Moyes, also a former manager of Everton and Real Sociedad, said: "My first choice would be to go back into club management but if Scotland want to talk somewhere along the line, I'd be happy to help or speak with them and see what they've got to say.

"They know where I am if they want to speak to me."

'Scotland boss should be Scottish'

Former England boss Sam Allardyce and Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill are among those to have been linked with the role.

But Moyes believes the next Scotland manager should by Scottish.

"Scotland have looked at managers from abroad and I still think the best choice would be a Scottish manager," he said.

"I would like it to be the rules all round the world that that is the case - you manage the country of your birth."

Earlier on Friday, former Scotland midfielder Stuart McCall said there are strong Scottish candidates for the job.

"I think now if you look at, for example David Moyes and Paul Lambert, we've got two Scottish managers with experience who are out of the game at the minute and hopefully, maybe, would like the chance to take over the country," said the Bradford manager.

'We are on a path to try to get the younger players in'

Moyes said Scotland should use the opportunity between now and the start of qualifying for Euro 2020 to blood young players in international friendlies.

"Over the years, Scotland have been gifted with unbelievable players, incredibly talented players," added the former Preston manager.

"But, at this present time, we are finding it much harder. We are on a path to try to get the younger players in.

"In the coming months, when we don't really have any matches with real reason, there will be a chance to put in some of the younger players to see how they do."