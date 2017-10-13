Steve Clarke: Kilmarnock close to appointing former West Brom boss

Steve Clarke has overseen more than 100 matches as a manager

Kilmarnock are close to concluding a deal to appoint Steve Clarke as their new manager, BBC Scotland has learned.

Talks between the former West Brom and Reading manager's representatives and the Rugby Park club are at an advanced stage.

The Ayrshire side have conducted interviews with around a dozen candidates and now see Clarke as the man to replace Lee McCulloch.

Clarke has been out of a job since leaving Aston Villa a year ago.

There, he was assistant to Roberto Di Matteo but was not retained when Steve Bruce took over as Villa manager.

It is believed former Chelsea, St Mirren and Scotland defender Clarke could attend Saturday's Premiership match between Kilmarnock and hosts Partick Thistle at Firhill.

Head of academy Paul McDonald will be in charge of the Killie first team against Thistle, assisted by striker Kris Boyd and coach Andy Millen.