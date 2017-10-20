Championship
Derby15:00Sheff Wed
Venue: Pride Park Stadium

Derby County v Sheffield Wednesday

Richard Keogh
Richard Keogh has played in all 11 of Derby's Championship matches this season
Derby County captain Richard Keogh, who has been ever present in the Championship this season, should be fit despite a slight muscular injury.

Midfielder Bradley Johnson is available after serving a one-match suspension that forced him to miss the 2-0 win over local rivals Nottingham Forest.

Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes is a doubt after picking up an ankle injury in their defeat at Bolton.

Goalkeeper Keiren Westwood (rib) could return after missing three matches.

Match facts

  • Derby have lost one of their past 22 home league games against the Owls (W13 D8), a 2-0 defeat in April 2006.
  • Sheffield Wednesday have not won back-to-back league games against Derby since that win in April 2006.
  • The Rams have lost just one of their past 12 league matches at home (W7 D4), with wins in three of the last four.
  • Sheffield Wednesday have picked up just five points out of a possible 18 on the road this season, losing their last two. They have not lost three successive away trips in the league since February 2015.
  • Six of the 13 goals Derby have conceded this season have come in the past 15 minutes (46%) - a league high percentage.
  • In contrast, no team in the Championship have conceded more goals in the opening 15 minutes this season than Sheffield Wednesday (5).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves1282221111026
2Cardiff127321710724
3Sheff Utd128041610624
4Bristol City125612011921
5Preston12561158721
6Leeds126241812620
7Aston Villa125431712519
8Norwich125431214-219
9Fulham124621612418
10Ipswich116052017318
11Middlesbrough124531511417
12Sheff Wed124441614216
13Derby114431513216
14Nottm Forest125071521-615
15QPR123541516-114
16Hull123452320313
17Millwall123451414013
18Brentford122641415-112
19Barnsley113351517-212
20Reading113351012-212
21Birmingham12327819-1111
22Burton12246623-1710
23Sunderland121561322-98
24Bolton12129623-175
