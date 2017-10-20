Derby County v Sheffield Wednesday

Richard Keogh has played in all 11 of Derby's Championship matches this season

Derby County captain Richard Keogh, who has been ever present in the Championship this season, should be fit despite a slight muscular injury.

Midfielder Bradley Johnson is available after serving a one-match suspension that forced him to miss the 2-0 win over local rivals Nottingham Forest.

Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes is a doubt after picking up an ankle injury in their defeat at Bolton.

Goalkeeper Keiren Westwood (rib) could return after missing three matches.

Match facts