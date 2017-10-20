Bristol City v Leeds United
Bristol City midfielder Korey Smith's hamstring injury is not as bad as first feared but he is still set to miss the visit of Leeds, as fourth plays sixth.
Sriker Milan Djuric (groin) and full-back Eros Pisano (knee) are nearing returns after long spells out.
Leeds have no new injury or suspension concerns, but boss Thomas Christiansen could make changes after their 1-0 defeat by Reading last week.
Winger Hadi Sacko is among those pushing for a recall.
Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson told BBC Radio Bristol:
"Both teams will go for the win and that will leave spaces and I think it will be a very entertaining game. It should be cracking, almost like a cup tie.
"They [Leeds] have got weaknesses, like all teams have. They've also go some very good individuals in the top part of the pitch and solid defenders.
"We haven't really taken a punch on the nose yet. We will get a punch on the nose [eventually] and we have got to be able to deal with that."
Match facts
- Last season's 1-0 win for Bristol City against Leeds at Ashton Gate is the Robins' only home league win in their last seven attempts against them (D3 L3).
- Leeds have won eight of their last 10 league matches against the Robins (D1 L1).
- Bristol City are unbeaten in their last 10 league games (W4 D6), conceding just one goal in their last four.
- Leeds have lost each of their last three league games, they haven't lost four or more in a row since April 2015 (five successive defeats).
- The Whites have also have failed to score in two successive Championship matches for the second time this season - the last time they went three games without a goal was in April 2014.
- Bristol City's Frank Fielding has made 36 saves this season with a save percentage of 76.1%; only Aston Villa's Sam Johnstone has a higher percentage (78.2%).