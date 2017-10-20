Bristol City v Leeds United

Korey Smith had to be withdrawn before half-time in 13 October's draw with Burton

Bristol City midfielder Korey Smith's hamstring injury is not as bad as first feared but he is still set to miss the visit of Leeds, as fourth plays sixth.

Sriker Milan Djuric (groin) and full-back Eros Pisano (knee) are nearing returns after long spells out.

Leeds have no new injury or suspension concerns, but boss Thomas Christiansen could make changes after their 1-0 defeat by Reading last week.

Winger Hadi Sacko is among those pushing for a recall.

Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson told BBC Radio Bristol:

"Both teams will go for the win and that will leave spaces and I think it will be a very entertaining game. It should be cracking, almost like a cup tie.

"They [Leeds] have got weaknesses, like all teams have. They've also go some very good individuals in the top part of the pitch and solid defenders.

"We haven't really taken a punch on the nose yet. We will get a punch on the nose [eventually] and we have got to be able to deal with that."

Match facts