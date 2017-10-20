Championship
Bristol City15:00Leeds
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City v Leeds United

Korey Smith
Korey Smith had to be withdrawn before half-time in 13 October's draw with Burton
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 14:00-20:00 BST

Bristol City midfielder Korey Smith's hamstring injury is not as bad as first feared but he is still set to miss the visit of Leeds, as fourth plays sixth.

Sriker Milan Djuric (groin) and full-back Eros Pisano (knee) are nearing returns after long spells out.

Leeds have no new injury or suspension concerns, but boss Thomas Christiansen could make changes after their 1-0 defeat by Reading last week.

Winger Hadi Sacko is among those pushing for a recall.

Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson told BBC Radio Bristol:

"Both teams will go for the win and that will leave spaces and I think it will be a very entertaining game. It should be cracking, almost like a cup tie.

"They [Leeds] have got weaknesses, like all teams have. They've also go some very good individuals in the top part of the pitch and solid defenders.

"We haven't really taken a punch on the nose yet. We will get a punch on the nose [eventually] and we have got to be able to deal with that."

Match facts

  • Last season's 1-0 win for Bristol City against Leeds at Ashton Gate is the Robins' only home league win in their last seven attempts against them (D3 L3).
  • Leeds have won eight of their last 10 league matches against the Robins (D1 L1).
  • Bristol City are unbeaten in their last 10 league games (W4 D6), conceding just one goal in their last four.
  • Leeds have lost each of their last three league games, they haven't lost four or more in a row since April 2015 (five successive defeats).
  • The Whites have also have failed to score in two successive Championship matches for the second time this season - the last time they went three games without a goal was in April 2014.
  • Bristol City's Frank Fielding has made 36 saves this season with a save percentage of 76.1%; only Aston Villa's Sam Johnstone has a higher percentage (78.2%).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves1282221111026
2Cardiff127321710724
3Sheff Utd128041610624
4Bristol City125612011921
5Preston12561158721
6Leeds126241812620
7Aston Villa125431712519
8Norwich125431214-219
9Fulham124621612418
10Ipswich116052017318
11Middlesbrough124531511417
12Sheff Wed124441614216
13Derby114431513216
14Nottm Forest125071521-615
15QPR123541516-114
16Hull123452320313
17Millwall123451414013
18Brentford122641415-112
19Barnsley113351517-212
20Reading113351012-212
21Birmingham12327819-1111
22Burton12246623-1710
23Sunderland121561322-98
24Bolton12129623-175
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC