Brentford v Sunderland

Spanish winger Sergi Canos has only featured once for Brentford this season

Brentford forward Lasse Vibe could start after returning from a foot injury in the win over Millwall.

Winger Sergi Canos is closing to a comeback after ankle trouble, but left-back Rico Henry (knee) is sidelined.

Ivory Coast international Lamine Kone will be available to Sunderland manager Simon Grayson after illness.

Fellow centre-backs Marc Wilson and Ty Browning will be assessed, while on-loan midfielder Jonny Williams is a doubt with a tight hamstring.

