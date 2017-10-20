Barnsley v Hull City
-
- From the section Football
Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom has no new injury or suspension concerns, but midfielder Gary Gardner is still out.
Full-back Andy Yiadom (back) was on the bench for the draw with Middlesbrough last week but is unlikely to start.
Hull City will be without midfielder David Meyler following his red card in last weekend's draw at Norwich.
Kevin Stewart is set to replace Meyler, while striker Fraizer Campbell (knee) returns to the squad after missing the game with the Canaries.
Match facts
- The Tykes have won three of their last five home league matches against Hull (D1 L1).
- Hull's only clean sheet at Oakwell in their last 34 league trips there came in 2-0 win in January 1989 under Eddie Gray.
- Barnsley have kept just one clean sheet in their last 16 league games, with the only shutout coming against Sunderland at Oakwell in August.
- Hull are still looking for their first league win on the road since August 2016, picking up just six points out of a possible 72 since.
- So far in this campaign, Barnsley have lost seven points from winning positions at Oakwell; no Championship side have given up more at home.
- Jarrod Bowen has been fouled 39 times so far in the Championship this season; no player has been fouled on more occasions.