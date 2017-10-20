Championship
Barnsley15:00Hull
Venue: Oakwell

Barnsley v Hull City

David Meyler
David Meyler will serve a one-match ban after his red card at Norwich last week
Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom has no new injury or suspension concerns, but midfielder Gary Gardner is still out.

Full-back Andy Yiadom (back) was on the bench for the draw with Middlesbrough last week but is unlikely to start.

Hull City will be without midfielder David Meyler following his red card in last weekend's draw at Norwich.

Kevin Stewart is set to replace Meyler, while striker Fraizer Campbell (knee) returns to the squad after missing the game with the Canaries.

Match facts

  • The Tykes have won three of their last five home league matches against Hull (D1 L1).
  • Hull's only clean sheet at Oakwell in their last 34 league trips there came in 2-0 win in January 1989 under Eddie Gray.
  • Barnsley have kept just one clean sheet in their last 16 league games, with the only shutout coming against Sunderland at Oakwell in August.
  • Hull are still looking for their first league win on the road since August 2016, picking up just six points out of a possible 72 since.
  • So far in this campaign, Barnsley have lost seven points from winning positions at Oakwell; no Championship side have given up more at home.
  • Jarrod Bowen has been fouled 39 times so far in the Championship this season; no player has been fouled on more occasions.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves1282221111026
2Cardiff127321710724
3Sheff Utd128041610624
4Bristol City125612011921
5Preston12561158721
6Leeds126241812620
7Aston Villa125431712519
8Norwich125431214-219
9Fulham124621612418
10Ipswich116052017318
11Middlesbrough124531511417
12Sheff Wed124441614216
13Derby114431513216
14Nottm Forest125071521-615
15QPR123541516-114
16Hull123452320313
17Millwall123451414013
18Brentford122641415-112
19Barnsley113351517-212
20Reading113351012-212
21Birmingham12327819-1111
22Burton12246623-1710
23Sunderland121561322-98
24Bolton12129623-175
