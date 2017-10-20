Championship
Middlesbrough15:00Cardiff
Venue: Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough v Cardiff City

Adama Traore
Adama Traore's failure to catch the team bus to Barnsley has been dealt with in-house
Middlesbrough's Adama Traore may return after missing their game with Barnsley after arriving late for the team bus.

Boro boss Garry Monk - who also hopes to have winger Marvin Johnson fit again - is satisfied with Traore's attitude in training since the incident.

Visitors Cardiff City have defender Callum Paterson available for the first time since his summer move from Hearts.

Iceland midfielder Aron Gunnarsson hopes to be fit after jarring his ankle in their 1-0 loss at Birmingham City.

Jazz Richards (ankle) and Kadeem Harris (knee) remain out, with manager Neil Warnock reporting Harris faces another month on the sidelines.

Boro's Rudy Gestede (thigh), who has not featured since the end of August, remains a long-term absentee.

Match facts

  • Middlesbrough have won nine of their last 11 home league games against Cardiff (L2), including winning each of the last three.
  • None of the last 22 league meetings between the sides have ended as a draw, with Middlesbrough winning 12 and Cardiff winning 10 since a 1-1 draw in April 1971.
  • After keeping five clean sheets in six league games, Boro are without a clean sheet in their last five, conceding eight goals.
  • The Bluebirds have won four of their last seven league away games (D1 L2), as many as they had won in their previous 17 in the division.
  • Stewart Downing assisted Britt Assombalonga's goal against Barnsley last time out, his first assist for the club since April.
  • Boasting four assists in his last 10 Championship starts this season, no Cardiff player has assisted as many league goals as Junior Hoilett since his debut on the 14th October 2016 (eight).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves1282221111026
2Cardiff127321710724
3Sheff Utd128041610624
4Bristol City125612011921
5Preston12561158721
6Leeds126241812620
7Aston Villa125431712519
8Norwich125431214-219
9Fulham124621612418
10Ipswich116052017318
11Middlesbrough124531511417
12Sheff Wed124441614216
13Derby114431513216
14Nottm Forest125071521-615
15QPR123541516-114
16Hull123452320313
17Millwall123451414013
18Brentford122641415-112
19Barnsley113351517-212
20Reading113351012-212
21Birmingham12327819-1111
22Burton12246623-1710
23Sunderland121561322-98
24Bolton12129623-175
View full Championship table

