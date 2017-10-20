Aston Villa v Fulham
Aston Villa are still without suspended Wales international Neil Taylor for the visit of Fulham to the West Midlands.
The left-back serves the second of his three-match ban for a red card in Villa's last home game, the 1-0 home win over Bolton on 30 September.
Fulham defender Ryan Fredericks (foot) is a doubt, but forward Aboubakar Kamara (thigh) is back in training.
Captain Tom Cairney may start after knee trouble, while winger Jordan Graham could face his former club.
Seventh-placed Villa are looking for a response to last weekend's local derby loss to Wolves, their first defeat in nine games,
Fulham are ninth, unbeaten in four games and a point behind Villa, but they have won their last two away matches, at Nottingham Forest and QPR.
Match facts
- Aston Villa have only lost one of their last 16 home league games against Fulham - a 2-1 Premier League defeat in April 2014.
- The Whites have won four of their last six league matches against Villa - but were 1-0 losers a year ago thanks to Jonathan Kodjia's late winner.
- Villa have lost just once in 14 league games at home - of which they are unbeaten in the last eight.
- Denis Odoi's 96th-minute equaliser against Preston last Saturday was the fourth successive league game in which Fulham have scored a goal in the 85th minute or later.
- Scott Hogan has had a hand in three goals in three Championship appearances against Fulham (two goals, one assist).
- Stefan Johansen has created 31 chances for his Fulham teammates this season - more than any other midfielder in the league, but only one has brought a goal.