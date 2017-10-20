Ross County v Hamilton Academical

County's last home league win came against Accies in mid-May

Ross County forward Thomas Mikkelsen is a doubt for Saturday's visit of Hamilton after suffering a head injury.

Midfielder Christopher Routis again misses out as he continues to struggle with hamstring issues, but otherwise Owen Coyle has a fully-fit squad.

Hamilton midfielder Daniel Redmond has joined Accies' long injury list with a twisted ankle.

Gary Woods, David Templeton, Georgios Sarris, Michael Devlin, Grant Gillespie and Ali Crawford remain unavailable.

But Argentine striker Antonio Rojano belatedly made his debut as a late substitute against Motherwell last week after being granted a work permit.

MATCH STATS

Ross County have lost just one of their previous nine Scottish Premiership matches against Hamilton (W5 D3)

County have not won a Premiership home match this season, losing four and drawing one. Their last home league win was against Accies in mid-May

Over the past two campaigns, Accies have picked up just a single point from a possible 12 away to Ross County (D1 L3)

Hamilton (L5) and Partick Thistle (D3 L2) are the only two sides without a league victory in their previous five outings

No side has been awarded (four) and converted (three) more penalties than Hamilton in the top flight this season

PRE-MATCH VIEWS:

Ross County manager Owen Coyle: "We want to get up and running at home. It's probably one of the reasons I'm sitting here. We've lost six out of seven and haven't won at home in the league.

"So day by day we need to keep working hard and look to affect that change, because the margins in the Premiership are so thin - it's a coat of paint.

"We have to make sure we come out on the right side of those margins.

"Every game is key but when you think of where we are geographically, the huge majority of our fans only get to see us at home.

"So when you're at home, you want to provide that entertainment and be a team that is not only pleasing on the eye but a team that can also win."

Hamilton defender Scott McMann: "The club captain, Michael Devlin, is the leader in the changing room and he's injured, so I think it's up to the rest of us to step up now and be leaders ourselves, instead of relying on other people.

"We know that we need to stand up and be counted after the run of results we've had. We have to take responsibility.

"We always seem to suffer with injuries, but we pulled through it last season and we expect to pull through it again this season.

"We're no strangers to it. It does stand us in good stead. Results haven't been great recently but we're not panicking at all, we believe we have enough in the changing room, even with the injuries, to go and get results."