Partick Thistle v Dundee

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Partick Thistle midfielder Stevie Lawless and striker Kevin Nisbet are both back in contention after missing last week's defeat by Kilmarnock.

Gary Fraser stepped up his return from a serious knee injury by playing for the Under-20s clash this week.

Long-term absentees Christie Elliott, Abdul Osman, Callum Booth and Mustapha Dumbuya remain on the sidelines.

Dundee boss Neil McCann has a fully-fit squad, with Josh Meekings showing no effects from his comeback at Celtic.

Meekings made his first start in 10 months last week after a long-term knee injury.

Marcus Haber scored for the Under-20s during the week to mark his return from an ankle injury, while Scott Allan is also back available following groin surgery.

MATCH STATS

Partick Thistle have won each of their past three league matches against Dundee without conceding a single goal

Dundee have gone six Premiership matches against The Jags without a clean sheet

Thistle, three points adrift at the bottom, are the only Premiership side without a win from their first nine matches (D3 L6)

Dundee are on a six-match winless streak away from home in the league (D1 L5)

Pre-match views:

Partick Thistle goalkeeper Tomas Cerny: "It's worrying because our last two games were so disappointing.

"If you had asked us a few weeks back if were we concerned, I don't think we would have been because our performances against Rangers and Hearts were good and we could still say we were positive and upbeat.

"But we cannot just keep saying we'll be fine - because the last couple of weeks were not fine.

"Last week's defeat to Killie must have been one of the worst performances as a team in my time here at the club. It was strange because we all wanted to do our best but it didn't look that way.

"It's hard to say why that was the case. The pressure put on us by where we are in the table doesn't help but we need to show a bit more fight."

Dundee midfielder Paul McGowan: "There's a feel-good factor about the place.

"You can see the boys want to play the right way, pass it, and doing that at Celtic Park takes massive bravery because you know the fans will be on the edge of their seats.

"It's the right way to play and it worked against Hearts and Celtic to a certain extent.

"We go with the confidence from the last couple of games. It's actually been enjoyable the way we've been trying to play.

"Thistle will be coming right at us so it will make for a good game. It's not the nicest thing to train all week and then go out on a Saturday and get beaten, looking at the league table and seeing yourself at the bottom.

"They have enough in their squad to push on. Their results need to change but we need to make sure it's not against us."