Manchester City v Burnley

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus has scored 13 goals in his 15 Premier League starts

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola could rotate his side, having named the same starting line-up for the last three matches.

Sergio Aguero is in contention after recovering from a broken rib, with Gabriel Jesus potentially making way.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has no new injury or suspension worries following last weekend's draw against West Ham.

Midfielder Dean Marney and forwards Jonathan Walters and Nahki Wells all remain injured.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

John Motson: "It's been a great week for City with the 7-2 win over Stoke and then the Champions League victory over Napoli.

"Pep Guardiola has certainly got them on the right track in more than one competition.

"The focus has been on their freescoring start but I am not sure whether they'll have it quite as easy this weekend.

"Sean Dyche's side have already won at Chelsea and Everton in this campaign and I think City need to be alert to Burnley's stout defence - they have only conceded four goals in their last seven league matches."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "I think we all know, arguably they're one of the best collection of individual footballers in Europe. The team looks more familiar with each other and that comes with time. The manager, rightly so, has been stood by and allowed to work."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

City have so many match-winners, it is going to be very hard for Burnley to stop them.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley have only won one of the last 16 meetings in all competitions.

Manchester City have yet to keep a clean sheet in the six Premier League games between these sides.

City won both Premier League games last season 2-1, with Sergio Aguero scoring three of their four goals.

Manchester City

Victory would see City equal their club record of 11 consecutive victories in all competitions.

City have matched the club's best start to a top-flight season after eight games (W7, D1) - they began their title-winning 2011-12 campaign in identical fashion.

They are the first top-flight team to net 29 goals in their first eight league games of the season since Everton hit 30 in 1894-95.

City have won six successive Premier League matches and gone 16 games without defeat in the competition (W13, D3).

Gabriel Jesus has been involved in 10 goals in nine Premier League games at the Etihad Stadium (eight goals and two assists).

Sergio Aguero has 176 goals for City and is one goal short of equalling Eric Brook as the club's all-time leading scorer.

Burnley

Burnley's tally of eight away points is already more than their entire total last season (seven).

Their tally of 13 points from eight games represents their best start to a Premier League campaign.

They are unbeaten in six top-flight league matches (W2, D4) for the first time since February 1975.

Chris Wood has scored in four of his last seven games for Burnley in all competitions.

Nick Pope has the best save percentage (91.7%) of any Premier League goalkeeper this season.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 3-0 Probability of draw: 4% Probability of home win: 95% Probability of away win: 1%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.