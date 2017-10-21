Scottish Championship
Dunfermline15:00Livingston
Venue: East End Park

Dunfermline Athletic v Livingston

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren97022113821
2Livingston95311610618
3Dunfermline95222291317
4Dundee Utd9522109117
5Morton9423129314
6Queen of Sth93331411312
7Dumbarton9234713-69
8Falkirk9144614-87
9Inverness CT91351016-66
10Brechin9027620-142
