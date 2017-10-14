Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Moyes, Caixinha, Rangers, Celtic, Hibs, Hamilton

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

The Scottish FA is prepared to wait until after next summer's World Cup in Russia to appoint a new national manager, suggesting Northern Ireland's Michael O'Neill is one of the main contenders. (Scotsman)

SFA chief executive Stewart Regan says Malky Mackay, who has been put in interim charge of Scotland, will only be in the hotseat for the friendly against Netherlands. (Daily Record)

Preston North End manager Alex Neil has ruled himself out of the running to succeed Gordon Strachan as Scotland boss, and says the SFA should talk to David Moyes about the role. (Herald)

Hamilton Academical's players will get their wages despite the club revealing it has been the subject of a seven-figure fraud. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha was delighted with Carlos Pena and his defence after the Ibrox outfit won 3-0 at St Johnstone on Friday night, with Pena scoring a double. (Scottish Sun)

And Caixinha is looking forward to Rangers' "biggest game of the season" so far when they face Motherwell in the Scottish League Cup semi-final next weekend. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic will give goalkeeper Dorus De Vries his first start in over a year against Dundee on Saturday as manager Brendan Rodgers rests key player ahead of their Champions League match away to Bayern Munich. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic winger Patrick Roberts says the players do not feel any pressure to continue their unbeaten domestic run. (Daily Record)

Hibernian midfielder Marvin Bartley has gathered raffle and auction items from other footballers and sports stars, such as boxing world champion Anthony Joshua, so he can raise money to help the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire. (Scotsman)

OTHER GOSSIP

Coach Dave Rennie is convinced his Glasgow Warriors can continue their perfect start to the season by overcoming the odds and winning at Exeter Chiefs in the European Champions Cup. (Herald)

Scot Jack Carlin has revealed a series of lucky breaks helped him on his way to becoming Scotland's next track cycling star. (Herald)