Gavin Dykes considering resigning as Ballinamallard manager

Gavin Dykes was appointed Ballinamallard boss in May 2016

Ballinamallard United boss Gavin Dykes is considering quitting his job following his side's disastrous start to the Irish Premiership season.

The County Fermanagh team lost to fellow strugglers Warrenpoint Town on Friday night, leaving them with just one point from 10 league matches.

"I need to go away and reassess. This is my team - I brought these players to the club," said Dykes.

"I know I won't be sacked because the club has been so supportive."

Warrenpoint, who were on four points from nine games before the match at Milltown, snatched victory through Alan Davidson's 89th-minute goal.

Ballinamallard are five adrift of one-from-bottom Carrick Rangers, who they play at Ferney Park next weekend.

Media playback is not supported on this device Irish Premiership: Warrenpoint seal late win over Ballinamallard

"At the end of the day, I have not done my job well enough because we are bottom of the table.

"If I feel things can change and I can carry on, then I will.

"But if I feel it has reached a point where I cannot turn the situation around, and a change would benefit the club, then so be it.

"I will make a decision over the next few days.

"We have not been playing that badly, but at the moment we are just not getting the results."

Dykes was appointed Ballinamallard manager in May 2016, replacing Whitey Anderson who resigned after 10 years as boss.