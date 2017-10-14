Roger Johnson: Ex-Wolves and Birmingham centre-back joins Bromley

Roger Johnson
Roger Johnson played in the Premier League for Birmingham, Wolves and West Ham

National League club Bromley have signed former Wolves, Birmingham and Cardiff centre-back Roger Johnson on a short-term deal.

The 34-year-old has been a free agent since being released by League One side Charlton at the end of June.

Johnson, who started his career at Wycombe, also had a spell with Indian Premier League side Pune City in 2015.

He was named in the starting line-up for Bromley's FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie against Dover on Saturday.

