Roger Johnson: Ex-Wolves and Birmingham centre-back joins Bromley
National League club Bromley have signed former Wolves, Birmingham and Cardiff centre-back Roger Johnson on a short-term deal.
The 34-year-old has been a free agent since being released by League One side Charlton at the end of June.
Johnson, who started his career at Wycombe, also had a spell with Indian Premier League side Pune City in 2015.
He was named in the starting line-up for Bromley's FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie against Dover on Saturday.
