Raith Rovers stretch their lead at the top of League One

Lewis Vaughan scored one and created one in Raith Rovers' 2-0 win over Arbroath

Raith stretched their lead at the top of League One to five points after beating Arbroath 2-0 and seeing nearest challengers Ayr slip up.

Second-placed Ayr lost ground on the leaders after they were held 2-2 by Airdrieonians.

Albion Rovers lost 5-4 to East Fife after leading 4-3 on 90 minutes.

Stranraer beat Alloa Athletic 2-0, while at the bottom Luke Donnelly's 89th-minute equaliser for Queen's Park cancelled out Mark Millar's opener.

Raith Rovers were rarely troubled at Stark's Park against Arbroath who started the day fourth.

Lewis Vaughan played a pivotal role in both goals - scoring the first and setting up the second.

Vaughan won possession in midfield and after turning his marker, broke free to score from the edge of the box.

Five minutes later, his corner was glanced home by defender Jason Thomson.

At Somerset Park, Jordan McGregor gave the visitors the lead after half an hour before Andrew Geggan levelled 10 minutes into the second half.

Two minutes later, Geggan was celebrating another goal before Willis Alves Furtado's goal ensured both sides earned a point.

The game of the day in League One came at Bayview Stadium where East Fife and Albion Rovers shared nine goals.

Chris Duggan's lob gave East Fife a fourth-minute lead that was cancelled out four minutes later when Jason Marr headed home from a corner.

Mark Docherty's penalty after Duggan was fouled in the box gave the home side a 2-1 half-time advantage.

But goals from Alan Reid, Joao Pereira Vitoria and Alan Trouten turned the game around for Albion who led 4-2 with 12 minutes remaining.

Greg Hurst pulled a goal back before the home side scored twice in injury time with goals from Scott Linton and Hurst's second of the game.

Stranraer beat Alloa thanks to goals from Ryan Wallace and Jamie Hamill.