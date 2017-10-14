BBC Sport - Manchester City 7-2 Stoke: Mark Hughes praises league's 'best player' De Bruyne

Hughes praises 'best player' in league De Bruyne

Stoke manager describes Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne as "the best player in the Premier League by a country mile" after the Belgian international's performance in a 7-2 win over the Potters at the Etihad.

MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 7-2 Stoke

Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday at 22:20 on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and website.

Premier League manager reaction

Video

Hughes praises 'best player' in league De Bruyne

Video

Guardiola hails 'best performance' of City reign

Video

Hodgson delighted for match-winner Zaha

Video

Chelsea injury problems an 'emergency' - Conte

  • From the section Chelsea
Video

Spurs deserved difficult win - Pochettino

Video

Liverpool unlucky not to win - Klopp

Video

'Reds afraid of Man Utd counter-attack'

  • From the section Man Utd
Video

'Mixed emotions' for Bilic after late equaliser

Video

Swans rewarded for consistency - Clement

  • From the section Swansea
Video

'Unlucky' Terriers needed to be braver - Wagner

Video

Howe satisfied with Cherries' game plan

Video

Koeman not feeling pressure after defeat

Video

It was important to get three points - Wenger

Video

Klopp frustrated at Liverpool's missed chances

Video

Benitez 'a little bit happy' with Liverpool draw

Video

Good mixture of football gave Burnley win - Dyche

Video

Guardiola 'happy' with the manner of Chelsea win

Video

I trusted Fellaini since day one - Mourinho

  • From the section Man Utd
Video

Many positives in Arsenal defeat - Hughton

Video

Chelsea gave everything - Conte

  • From the section Chelsea
Video

Pochettino 'very proud' of dominant Spurs

Video

Crystal Palace 'wounded' at the moment - Hodgson

Video

Bilic relieved at Hammers victory

Video

Stoke have played better and lost - Hughes

  • From the section Stoke
Video

Southampton gave everything despite defeat - Pellegrino

Video

Shakespeare pleased with 'hard-earned point'

Video

Simpson handball was clear-cut penalty - Howe

Video

Watford deserved late point - Silva

  • From the section Watford
Video

Clement expects better from Swansea attackers

  • From the section Swansea
Video

Spurs game was over before it started - Wagner

Video

Late Watford equaliser hard to take - Pulis

Video

Best to come from Lacazette - Wenger

  • From the section Arsenal
Video

West Brom should have had penalty - Pulis

Video

Hughton pleased with 'balanced' Brighton

Video

Mbemba fouled for Brighton goal - Benitez

Video

Difficult day against Saints - Mourinho

  • From the section Man Utd
Video

Man City feeling better than last season - Guardiola

Video

'Three points are proof we are still here'

Video

Conte satisfied with 'difficult' Stoke win

  • From the section Chelsea
Video

Koeman hails 'really important' win

  • From the section Everton
Video

Win means more than three points - Pochettino

Video

Swansea gifted Watford goals - Clement

  • From the section Swansea
Video

Watford believed until the end - Silva

  • From the section Watford
Video

'Catastrophic defensive errors cost Stoke'

  • From the section Stoke
Video

Everton defeat 'difficult to take' for Howe

Video

Palace have a lot of work to do - Hodgson

Video

Wagner 'very happy' with 'deserved' point

Video

Blatant diving 'unacceptable' - Dyche

  • From the section Burnley
Video

Spurs' finishing was clinical - Bilic

Video

Saints controlled game - Pellegrino

Video

Shakespeare 'disappointed' with no reward

Video

Gareth Barry: Premier League history-maker

Video

Guardiola 'didn't expect' huge 6-0 scoreline

Video

Klopp perplexed by Liverpool draw

Video

Pochettino questions 'clear' penalty decision

Video

Palace didn't deserve fairytale ending - Hodgson

Video

Clement 'proud' of Swans' disciplined defending

  • From the section Swansea
Video

Lascelles leading by example for Magpies - Benitez

Video

Silva believes 'offsides' changed game for Watford

  • From the section Watford
Video

Burnley deserved Anfield draw - Dyche

  • From the section Burnley
Video

Hughes rues missed chances for Potters

  • From the section Stoke
Video

Foxes were second best - Shakespeare

Video

West Ham 'progress' pleases Slaven Bilic

Video

Pellegrino praises hard-working Saints after Palace victory

Video

Wagner 'disappointed' with Foxes draw

Video

Howe relieved to get first points

Video

Hughton frustrated by 'poor' goals

Video

Mourinho walks out of interview after handshake question

Top Stories