FA Cup: Three teams from the eighth tier are in first-round proper draw

Three teams from the eighth tier of the football pyramid are in the draw for the first round of the FA Cup - live on BBC Two on Monday at 19:00 BST.

Northern Premier League outfit Hyde United booked their place with a 2-0 away victory at Scarborough Athletic.

Ossett Town, from the same league, are in the hat following a 1-1 draw at National League Solihull Moors.

Isthmian League Division One North side Heybridge Swifts make up the trio after a 4-2 win at Haringey Borough.

The three sides are the lowest ranked teams left in the competition and could be drawn against teams from League One and League Two.

Elsewhere in the fourth qualifying round, Hampton & Richmond - whose first-team coach is TV commentator Martin Tyler - were knocked out by National League South rivals Truro City.

Truro's 2-0 success ensured they became the first Cornish club to reach the first round of the FA Cup since 1969.

Isthmian League Premier Division Billericay Town, who are managed by charismatic multi-millionaire owner Glenn Tamplin, are in the draw after their tie with National League North side Brackley Town finished 3-3.

Phoenix club Hereford made it into the first round for the first time since they were reformed in 2014 following the demise of Hereford United.

The ‎Southern League Premier Division side claimed a surprise 2-1 win at National League Eastleigh.

Boreham Wood progressed at the expense of Hertfordshire rivals and fellow National League South side St Albans after a 3-1 win.