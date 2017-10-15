Premier League stats: Jose Mourinho, Pep Guardiola, Romelu Lukaku, Wayne Rooney

In three Premier League games against Liverpool under Jose Mourinho, Manchester United have seen an average 42.74% of possession

As Jose Mourinho's Manchester United go on the defensive, Pep Guardiola's City cannot stop scoring.

Romelu Lukaku looks to drop an unwanted tag, Arsenal rise to bust some aerial myths and Crystal Palace finally score.

BBC Sport looks at the most interesting stats from the weekend's action in England's top flight.

Does Jose actually park the bus?

"I think United came here for the point and they got it," said Jurgen Klopp after his Liverpool side were held to a goalless draw by Manchester United at Anfield for a second successive season.

This, after United boss Mourinho had joked in his pre-match news conference that he would start with "nine strikers". He didn't. And the visitors managed just one shot on target.

Mourinho has earned a reputation for taking a defensive approach to games against the rest of the Premier League's 'big six' - Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham.

But is that reputation justified? Let's have a look at the stats...

Of course, you would expect Manchester United to score fewer goals and have fewer shots against better sides, but since Mourinho was given the job in May 2016 they have registered, on average, less than a goal a game versus their supposed title rivals.

That one shot on target at Anfield on Saturday came from six attempts, lower than United's average of 9.8 efforts on goal against the rest of the big six and way below the average 17.4 shots they have a game when playing the rest of the Premier League.

Mourinho's side see far less of the ball in these supposedly big games, too. Against the rest of the division, United boast an average of 60.28% possession. When playing the big six, that figure is 43.53%.

In fact, in his time at Old Trafford, the only big six side Mourinho's United have enjoyed more of the play against is his former employers Chelsea - enjoying 51.49% of the ball across their meetings last season.

Perhaps a draw at Anfield was inevitable. After all, it was the third time Mourinho and Klopp's respective Reds had met in the league and each time they have shared the points - that has not happened in this Merseyside-Manchester fixture since 1921.

Since Mourinho was named United manager last year, the clubs have won exactly the same number of points in the Premier League - 89.

Under Klopp, Liverpool have gained more points, 37, than any other side against the big six. But that won't bother Mourinho too much, the Portuguese has just guided United to their joint best start to a Premier League season.

The only other times United have had 20 points after eight games was when they won the title in 1999-00 and finished runners-up to neighbours Manchester City in 2011-12.

A flat-track bully?

Romelu Lukaku has scored seven league goals in eight games this season

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has scored 16 goals in 14 games for club and country this season, yet the Belgium international has been tagged by some as a "flat-track bully".

Everton legend Peter Reid said in his autobiography he "never saw" the former Toffees striker in "big games", and Lukaku was again stifled by a big six side in Liverpool at the weekend.

The 24-year-old has only scored 15 goals in his 58 games against big six teams in the Premier League, while netting an impressive 77 times in 136 outings against the rest.

Last season, Lukaku was on target four times against the top sides as an Everton player, but after a £75m move to Old Trafford the striker expects to be more prolific.

"When I was at Everton we have a different mindset going into games," said Lukaku. "Now I am in a team who want to win against big teams so I think the situation will change."

And it should be noted, the striker's debut goal for United came in a 2-1 Super Cup defeat by European champions Real Madrid.

'Artist' Pep paints Man City masterpiece

Pep Guardiola said City's 7-2 win over Stoke on Saturday was their "best performance" since he took charge

"Pep Guardiola is an artist," former Arsenal defender Martin Keown told Match of the Day 2 after Manchester City put seven past Stoke City on Saturday.

Keown said City were the "neutral's favourite" to win the Premier League and were playing "Roy of the Rovers" stuff.

"It is like a football factory and he is just refining little bits every day," he added. "It must be a joy to come into training every day."

Guardiola is a man who has won multiple league titles in Germany and Spain, with a couple of Champions Leagues to boot.

But are Manchester City his most exciting prospect yet? And do they have the potential to entertain more than the mesmerising sides the Spaniard built at Barcelona and Bayern Munich?

City, scoring seven in the league for the first time since a 7-0 thumping of Norwich in November 2013, have now scored 29 top-flight goals in their first eight games this season.

No side have done that for more than 120 years, when Everton hit 30 in the 1894-95 campaign.

A word of warning to Pep and co though, that Toffees side missed out on the title to Sunderland in a year that saw Liverpool finish bottom and Small Heath and The Wednesday grace England's top tier.

But the Guardiola class of 2017-18 have so far outscored any side he has managed before, picking up 22 points, with a draw at home to Everton their only blip.

Bayern, who won their opening eight games in the 2015-16 season, are the only one of Guardiola's teams to register more points, scoring 28 goals in the process.

Guardiola's record at Barcelona was 26 goals after eight games in 2011-12, with a Lionel Messi-inspired side that won the Copa del Rey and Club World Cup, but finished as runners-up to Real Madrid in La Liga.

On me 'ed, Arsene

Slick passing, one-touch football, team goals that are easy on the eye - isn't that the Arsenal brand forged by Arsene Wenger?

Well, perhaps the Gunners have been lulling opponents into a false sense of security. The Frenchman's side are in fact the most dangerous team in the air in England's top flight.

Since the start of the 2015-16 Premier League season, Arsenal have scored more headed goals than any other side in the division.

Per Mertesacker's header in the 2-1 defeat by Watford on Saturday was the Gunners' 35th in that period. Just stick it in the mixer...

Arsenal lost to a 90+ minute winner in the Premier League for the first time since January 2012, when Bobby Zamora scored for Fulham

Now if the Gunners are a surprising source of headed efforts, Watford have become somewhat synonymous with last-gasp goals recently.

Tom Cleverley popped up with a 92nd-minute winner at Vicarage Road on Saturday, making it a third successive game that the Hornets have scored in 90+ minutes.

The last team to do that? Arsenal - against Hull, Sunderland and Burnley in 2014-15.

And that victory took Marco Silva's Watford to fourth in the table with 15 points from their opening eight games - the club's best start to a top-flight season since their maiden campaign in the top division in 1982-83 under Graham Taylor (16).

Thirty-six, and counting...

Despite Wayne Rooney's goal, Everton are winless in their past 12 away Premier League games - their longest such streak since a run of 13 ending in March 2002

It seems not a stats piece goes by without us mentioning Premier League record goalscorer Alan Shearer, and the former Southampton, Blackburn and Newcastle striker crops up twice this week.

When Wayne Rooney netted a 90th-minute penalty to salvage Everton a point at newly-promoted Brighton, it was the 36th different club he had scored against in the Premier League.

Only Frank Lampard (39), Andrew Cole (38) and of course Shearer (37), have scored against more, while Jermain Defoe has also haunted some 36 teams.

The only clubs 31-year-old Rooney has faced and not found the net against are former side Manchester United, in five attempts, and in two games each against Derby County and Blackpool.

Now for Shearer stat part two. In the 1993-94 season, the former England man failed to score in Blackburn's opening four home games, but his away form brought six goals in that period.

That unusual record stood alone, until Saturday when Tottenham's Harry Kane failed to find the net for a fourth Premier League game at Wembley, having bagged six on the road this season.

Roy Hodgson took charge of Crystal Palace in September

And finally, after 640 minutes without scoring a Premier League goal this season, Crystal Palace are finally off the mark.

Roy Hodgson's side shocked champions Chelsea by scoring not once, but twice as Wilfried Zaha's winner followed a Cesar Azpilicueta own goal in the Eagles' 2-1 win.

In Football League history, only Halifax Town in the fourth tier in 1990-91 (730 minutes) had a longer wait to score.