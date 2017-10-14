BBC Sport - Burnley 1-1 West Ham United: Slaven Bilic with 'mixed emotions' after 10-man Hammers concede late
'Mixed emotions' for Bilic after late equaliser
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has "mixed emotions" after his side conceded an 85th-minute equaliser at Burnley after playing for nearly an hour with 10-men following Andy Carroll's first-half red card.
