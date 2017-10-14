Watford manager Marco Silva describes match-winner Tom Cleverley as an "amazing worker" and a "fantastic professional" after the midfielder scored the injury-time winner in his side's 2-1 Premier League win over Arsenal at Vicarage Road.

Watch all Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day, Saturday, 14 October, 22:20 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.