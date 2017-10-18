Champions League - Group B
Anderlecht0PSG0

RSC Anderlecht v Paris Saint Germain

Line-ups

Anderlecht

  • 1Sels
  • 32Dendoncker
  • 4Kara Mbodji
  • 3Deschacht
  • 12Appiah
  • 20Kums
  • 25Trebel
  • 9Onyekuru
  • 8Gerkens
  • 91Teodorczyk
  • 94Hanni

Substitutes

  • 2Gonçalves Leal Sá
  • 10Stanciu
  • 11Chipciu
  • 17Bruno
  • 23Boeckx
  • 36Beric
  • 37Obradovic

PSG

  • 16Areola
  • 32Dani Alves
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 6Verratti
  • 8Motta
  • 25Rabiot
  • 29Mbappe
  • 9Cavani
  • 10Neymar

Substitutes

  • 1Trapp
  • 11Di María
  • 12Meunier
  • 17Berchiche Izeta
  • 18Lo Celso
  • 23Draxler
  • 27Pastore
Referee:
Pavel Kralovec

Live Text

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

