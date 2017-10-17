Apoel Nicosia 1-1 Borussia Dortmund

From the section

Dortmund are top of the Bundesliga, two points ahead of Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund, Champions League runners-up in 2013, face an early exit from this season's competition after a draw at Apoel Nicosia.

The Bundesliga leaders lie third in Group H after three games, six points behind Tottenham and Real Madrid.

Peter Bosz's side fell behind in Cyprus and needed a header from Sokratis Papastathopoulos to take a point.

Dortmund host Apoel and Spurs in November, and end the group stage with a trip to Real Madrid in December.

The Dortmund players applauded their fans after the game

Elsewhere in the Champions League...

Turkish champions Besiktas maintained their 100% winning record in Group G by coming from behind to beat Ligue 1 champions Monaco 2-1.

Radamel Falcao opened the scoring for last season's semi-finalists but two goals from striker Cenk Tosun, who has been linked with Premier League clubs, turned the game around.

In the same group, Bundesliga runners-up RB Leipzig recorded their first win in the competition by beating 2004 champions Porto 3-2.