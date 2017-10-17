Champions League - Group H
Apoel Nicosia1B Dortmund1

Apoel Nicosia 1-1 Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund
Dortmund are top of the Bundesliga, two points ahead of Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund, Champions League runners-up in 2013, face an early exit from this season's competition after a draw at Apoel Nicosia.

The Bundesliga leaders lie third in Group H after three games, six points behind Tottenham and Real Madrid.

Peter Bosz's side fell behind in Cyprus and needed a header from Sokratis Papastathopoulos to take a point.

Dortmund host Apoel and Spurs in November, and end the group stage with a trip to Real Madrid in December.

Borussia Dortmund
The Dortmund players applauded their fans after the game

Elsewhere in the Champions League...

Turkish champions Besiktas maintained their 100% winning record in Group G by coming from behind to beat Ligue 1 champions Monaco 2-1.

Radamel Falcao opened the scoring for last season's semi-finalists but two goals from striker Cenk Tosun, who has been linked with Premier League clubs, turned the game around.

In the same group, Bundesliga runners-up RB Leipzig recorded their first win in the competition by beating 2004 champions Porto 3-2.

Line-ups

Apoel Nicosia

  • 99WatermanSubstituted forGudiñoat 45'minutes
  • 29Vouros
  • 5Rueda
  • 30Merkis
  • 3Lago
  • 16Oliveira Franco
  • 26Morais Barbosa
  • 17Zahid
  • 6EbecilioBooked at 21minsSubstituted forSallaiat 72'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 46Aloneftis
  • 9de CamargoSubstituted forPotéat 30'minutesBooked at 87mins

Substitutes

  • 1Gudiño
  • 8Poté
  • 11Alexandrou
  • 20Sallai
  • 21Milanov
  • 22Antoniou
  • 25Farias

B Dortmund

  • 38Bürki
  • 5Bartra
  • 25PapastathopoulosBooked at 87mins
  • 36ToprakSubstituted forToljanat 60'minutesBooked at 77mins
  • 29SchmelzerSubstituted forPhilippat 73'minutes
  • 10Götze
  • 33WeiglBooked at 84mins
  • 23Kagawa
  • 9YarmolenkoSubstituted forIsakat 82'minutes
  • 17Aubameyang
  • 22Pulisic

Substitutes

  • 1Weidenfeller
  • 2Zagadou
  • 8Sahin
  • 14Isak
  • 15Toljan
  • 20Philipp
  • 27Castro
Referee:
Aleksei Kulbakov
Attendance:
15,604

Match Stats

Home TeamApoel NicosiaAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home27%
Away73%
Shots
Home8
Away16
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away11
Fouls
Home13
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, APOEL Nicosia 1, Borussia Dortmund 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, APOEL Nicosia 1, Borussia Dortmund 1.

Attempt missed. Marc Bartra (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Pulisic.

Foul by Alexander Isak (Borussia Dortmund).

Jesús Rueda (APOEL Nicosia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Ghayas Zahid (APOEL Nicosia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Efstathios Aloneftis with a cross.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Praxitelis Vouros.

Booking

Roland Sallai (APOEL Nicosia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Sokratis (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Roland Sallai (APOEL Nicosia).

Sokratis (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mickaël Poté (APOEL Nicosia).

Booking

Sokratis (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Mickaël Poté (APOEL Nicosia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Sokratis (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mickaël Poté (APOEL Nicosia).

Attempt missed. Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Shinji Kagawa.

Offside, APOEL Nicosia. Praxitelis Vouros tries a through ball, but Roland Sallai is caught offside.

Booking

Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund).

Roberto Lago (APOEL Nicosia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Alexander Isak replaces Andriy Yarmolenko.

Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Roberto Lago (APOEL Nicosia).

Attempt blocked. Roland Sallai (APOEL Nicosia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Efstathios Aloneftis (APOEL Nicosia) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Mickaël Poté with a headed pass.

Booking

Jeremy Toljan (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jeremy Toljan (Borussia Dortmund).

Roland Sallai (APOEL Nicosia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Efstathios Aloneftis (APOEL Nicosia) because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Maximilian Philipp replaces Marcel Schmelzer.

Offside, APOEL Nicosia. Mickaël Poté tries a through ball, but Roland Sallai is caught offside.

Foul by Andriy Yarmolenko (Borussia Dortmund).

Jesús Rueda (APOEL Nicosia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, APOEL Nicosia. Roland Sallai replaces Lorenzo Ebecilio.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Nuno Morais.

Attempt blocked. Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Pulisic.

Attempt missed. Lorenzo Ebecilio (APOEL Nicosia) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Giorgos Merkis.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd22007166
2FC Basel21015323
3CSKA Moscow210135-23
4Benfica200217-60

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG22008086
2Bayern Munich21013303
3Celtic210135-23
4Anderlecht200206-60

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea22008176
2Roma21102114
3Atl Madrid201112-11
4FK Qarabag200218-70

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona22004046
2Sporting21013303
3Juventus210123-13
4Olympiakos200225-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool312010375
2Spartak Moscow31207345
3Sevilla311167-14
4NK Maribor3012111-101

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City33008179
2Shakhtar Donetsk32014406
3Napoli31025503
4Feyenoord300329-70

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Besiktas33007259
2RB Leipzig311145-14
3FC Porto31026603
4Monaco301226-41

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham32107257
2Real Madrid32107257
3B Dortmund301237-41
4Apoel Nicosia301217-61
View full Champions League tables

