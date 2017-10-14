Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 2, RB Leipzig 3.
Borussia Dortmund 2-3 RB Leipzig
Borussia Dortmund's unbeaten start to the season was ended by RB Leipzig's comeback as both sides had a man sent off in the Bundesliga.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stroked in the opener, but Marcel Sabitzer and Yussuf Poulsen hit back for Leipzig.
Dortmund's Sokratis Papastathopoulos was sent off for a foul in the box and Jean-Kevin Augustin scored the penalty.
Stefan Ilsanker was given two yellow cards in the space of two minutes, but Aubameyang's second was not enough.
Peter Bosz's side remain top of the table, but their lead was cut to two points by Bayern Munich, who thrashed Freiburg 5-0 in Jupp Heynckes' first game in charge as manager.
Leipzig, who were runners-up to Bayern last season, move up to third in the table, three points off top spot.
Line-ups
B Dortmund
- 38BürkiBooked at 48mins
- 15ToljanSubstituted forPulisicat 45'minutes
- 25PapastathopoulosBooked at 47mins
- 36Toprak
- 2Zagadou
- 27Castro
- 8SahinSubstituted forWeiglat 45'minutes
- 10GötzeBooked at 72mins
- 9Yarmolenko
- 17Aubameyang
- 20PhilippSubstituted forBartraat 51'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Weidenfeller
- 5Bartra
- 14Isak
- 19Dahoud
- 22Pulisic
- 23Kagawa
- 33Weigl
RB Leipzig
- 32Gulácsi
- 3Fernandes da Silva JuniorBooked at 30mins
- 13IlsankerBooked at 56mins
- 5Upamecano
- 23Halstenberg
- 44Kampl
- 8KeitaBooked at 15minsSubstituted forDemmeat 45'minutesBooked at 83mins
- 7SabitzerSubstituted forOrbanat 86'minutes
- 17Tué Na Bangna
- 9Poulsen
- 29AugustinSubstituted forLaimerat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Orban
- 10Forsberg
- 11Werner
- 20Schmitz
- 27Laimer
- 28Mvogo
- 31Demme
- Referee:
- Deniz Aytekin
- Attendance:
- 80,100
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away20
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 2, RB Leipzig 3.
Attempt missed. Andriy Yarmolenko (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt saved. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Roman Bürki tries a through ball, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is caught offside.
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Julian Weigl tries a through ball, but Andriy Yarmolenko is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Willi Orban replaces Marcel Sabitzer.
Attempt saved. Andriy Yarmolenko (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Gonzalo Castro with a cross.
Booking
Diego Demme (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Diego Demme (RB Leipzig).
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Ömer Toprak tries a through ball, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gonzalo Castro.
Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bernardo (RB Leipzig).
Hand ball by Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig).
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tries a through ball, but Andriy Yarmolenko is caught offside.
Foul by Marc Bartra (Borussia Dortmund).
Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Gonzalo Castro (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Andriy Yarmolenko.
Gonzalo Castro (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig).
Booking
Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund).
Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, RB Leipzig. Bruma tries a through ball, but Yussuf Poulsen is caught offside.
Foul by Dan-Axel Zagadou (Borussia Dortmund).
Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Marc Bartra (Borussia Dortmund).
Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Julian Weigl tries a through ball, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin Kampl.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Konrad Laimer replaces Jean-Kévin Augustin.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 2, RB Leipzig 3. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Video Review: Penalty Kick. Referee decision on field is overturned.
Delay in match (Borussia Dortmund). Video Review.
Penalty Borussia Dortmund. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Dayotchanculle Upamecano (RB Leipzig) after a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Marcel Halstenberg.