German Bundesliga
B Dortmund2RB Leipzig3

Borussia Dortmund 2-3 RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig finished runners-up to Bayern Munich last season

Borussia Dortmund's unbeaten start to the season was ended by RB Leipzig's comeback as both sides had a man sent off in the Bundesliga.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stroked in the opener, but Marcel Sabitzer and Yussuf Poulsen hit back for Leipzig.

Dortmund's Sokratis Papastathopoulos was sent off for a foul in the box and Jean-Kevin Augustin scored the penalty.

Stefan Ilsanker was given two yellow cards in the space of two minutes, but Aubameyang's second was not enough.

Peter Bosz's side remain top of the table, but their lead was cut to two points by Bayern Munich, who thrashed Freiburg 5-0 in Jupp Heynckes' first game in charge as manager.

Leipzig, who were runners-up to Bayern last season, move up to third in the table, three points off top spot.

Line-ups

B Dortmund

  • 38BürkiBooked at 48mins
  • 15ToljanSubstituted forPulisicat 45'minutes
  • 25PapastathopoulosBooked at 47mins
  • 36Toprak
  • 2Zagadou
  • 27Castro
  • 8SahinSubstituted forWeiglat 45'minutes
  • 10GötzeBooked at 72mins
  • 9Yarmolenko
  • 17Aubameyang
  • 20PhilippSubstituted forBartraat 51'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Weidenfeller
  • 5Bartra
  • 14Isak
  • 19Dahoud
  • 22Pulisic
  • 23Kagawa
  • 33Weigl

RB Leipzig

  • 32Gulácsi
  • 3Fernandes da Silva JuniorBooked at 30mins
  • 13IlsankerBooked at 56mins
  • 5Upamecano
  • 23Halstenberg
  • 44Kampl
  • 8KeitaBooked at 15minsSubstituted forDemmeat 45'minutesBooked at 83mins
  • 7SabitzerSubstituted forOrbanat 86'minutes
  • 17Tué Na Bangna
  • 9Poulsen
  • 29AugustinSubstituted forLaimerat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Orban
  • 10Forsberg
  • 11Werner
  • 20Schmitz
  • 27Laimer
  • 28Mvogo
  • 31Demme
Referee:
Deniz Aytekin
Attendance:
80,100

Match Stats

Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamRB Leipzig
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home15
Away7
Shots on Target
Home8
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home16
Away20

Live Text

Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 2, RB Leipzig 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 2, RB Leipzig 3.

Attempt missed. Andriy Yarmolenko (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt saved. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Roman Bürki tries a through ball, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is caught offside.

Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Julian Weigl tries a through ball, but Andriy Yarmolenko is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Willi Orban replaces Marcel Sabitzer.

Attempt saved. Andriy Yarmolenko (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Gonzalo Castro with a cross.

Booking

Diego Demme (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Diego Demme (RB Leipzig).

Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Ömer Toprak tries a through ball, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gonzalo Castro.

Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Bernardo (RB Leipzig).

Hand ball by Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig).

Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tries a through ball, but Andriy Yarmolenko is caught offside.

Foul by Marc Bartra (Borussia Dortmund).

Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Gonzalo Castro (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Andriy Yarmolenko.

Gonzalo Castro (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig).

Booking

Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund).

Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, RB Leipzig. Bruma tries a through ball, but Yussuf Poulsen is caught offside.

Foul by Dan-Axel Zagadou (Borussia Dortmund).

Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Marc Bartra (Borussia Dortmund).

Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Julian Weigl tries a through ball, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin Kampl.

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Konrad Laimer replaces Jean-Kévin Augustin.

Goal!

Goal! Borussia Dortmund 2, RB Leipzig 3. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Video Review: Penalty Kick. Referee decision on field is overturned.

Delay in match (Borussia Dortmund). Video Review.

Penalty Borussia Dortmund. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Dayotchanculle Upamecano (RB Leipzig) after a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Marcel Halstenberg.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 14th October 2017

View all German Bundesliga scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund86112351819
2Bayern Munich85212171417
3RB Leipzig85121510516
4Hoffenheim84311510515
5Schalke8413109113
6Frankfurt841387113
7Augsburg8332118312
8Hannover833286212
9B Mgladbach73221012-211
10Mainz83141013-310
11Stuttgart8314610-410
12Hertha Berlin8233810-29
13B Leverkusen7223131128
14Wolfsburg714269-37
15Hamburg8215614-87
16Freiburg8143516-117
17Werder Bremen704337-44
18Köln8017317-141
View full German Bundesliga table

