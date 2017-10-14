Coleraine's Lyons faces long lay-off with cheekbone fractures

Brad Lyons is stretchered off after sustaining his injuries in the Showgrounds victory over Linfield

Bannsiders midfielder Brad Lyons is set for a lengthy spell out after fracturing both cheekbones in Saturday's win over Linfield.

Lyons, who scored the opener in the top-two game at the Showgrounds, collided with a Linfield player from a Coleraine free-kick in the second half.

The 20-year-old received lengthy treatment before being stretchered off and he now faces an operation

Jamie McGonigle's late strike winner gave the leaders a 2-1 victory.

Lyons headed in from a Ciaron Harkin free-kick on 54 minutes to break the deadlock against the champions.

Mark Haughey levelled before the late controversy when McGonigle's strike was adjudged to have crossed the line.

Linfield manager David Healy was sent off for protesting against the decision to award the goal.

The victory leaves Oran Kearney's young side five points clear at the top of the Premiership.