Ipswich Town v Norwich City
-
Ipswich midfielder Tom Adeyemi could play against former club Norwich after two games out with a hamstring injury.
Emyr Huws remains out with an Achilles injury, which has prevented him from making an appearance this season.
Norwich could recall Marco Stiepermann and Nelson Oliveira to the starting line-up after coming off the bench in their 1-1 draw with Hull City.
Forward Josh Murphy is also in contention having returned to training following a broken toe.
Ipswich defender Jonas Knudsen told BBC Radio Suffolk:
"It's about winning the battle first and then we can play our football after.
"In this type of game, they know it's a derby and how important it is for the fans, so it will be a scrap.
"But after that, when the game settles down, we have to play our football, show them we are at home and play positively and on the front foot."
Norwich head coach Daniel Farke told BBC Radio Norfolk:
"We know it will be a test for us and it will be a close game and they will be highly motivated and really aggressive to have this home win.
"But we showed, especially in the last week, that it's so hard to beat us.
"We are going there in really good shape and in a really good mood and we are looking forward to this game."
Match facts
- Ipswich have failed to win any of their last eight league matches against Norwich, including two in the 2014/15 play-offs.
- Since a 5-0 defeat in February 1998, Norwich have scored in each of their last 12 visits to Portman Road (W6 D3 L3).
- Mick McCarthy's last league win over Norwich came in September 2007, when he was in charge of Wolves.
- The Canaries have won each of their last three league games away from home; not since March 2015 have they won four on the bounce.
- Martyn Waghorn has been directly involved in four goals in his last two Championship appearances at Portman Road (two goals, two assists).
- Comparatively, James Maddison has contributed to four goals in his last three Championship games on the road for Norwich (two goals, two assists).