Ipswich Town v Norwich City

Tom Adeyemi started his career at Norwich, before joining Birmingham City in 2013

Ipswich midfielder Tom Adeyemi could play against former club Norwich after two games out with a hamstring injury.

Emyr Huws remains out with an Achilles injury, which has prevented him from making an appearance this season.

Norwich could recall Marco Stiepermann and Nelson Oliveira to the starting line-up after coming off the bench in their 1-1 draw with Hull City.

Forward Josh Murphy is also in contention having returned to training following a broken toe.

Ipswich defender Jonas Knudsen told BBC Radio Suffolk:

"It's about winning the battle first and then we can play our football after.

"In this type of game, they know it's a derby and how important it is for the fans, so it will be a scrap.

"But after that, when the game settles down, we have to play our football, show them we are at home and play positively and on the front foot."

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke told BBC Radio Norfolk:

"We know it will be a test for us and it will be a close game and they will be highly motivated and really aggressive to have this home win.

"But we showed, especially in the last week, that it's so hard to beat us.

"We are going there in really good shape and in a really good mood and we are looking forward to this game."

