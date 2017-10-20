Everton v Arsenal

Ronald Koeman's Everton have won just two league games

TEAM NEWS

Under-pressure Everton manager Ronald Koeman is expected to recall Wayne Rooney after resting him for the Europa League defeat by Lyon.

Gylfi Sigurdsson, Leighton Baines, Idrissa Gueye and Phil Jagielka are also set to return after being left out of the starting line-up on Thursday.

Arsenal could welcome back Alexis Sanchez, although Aaron Ramsey and Laurent Koscielny face fitness tests.

Danny Welbeck, Calum Chambers and Francis Coquelin are all doubts.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Wilson: "It would be strange if Wayne Rooney didn't allow himself a moment for reflection and recollection.

"The kid from Croxteth turns 32 next Tuesday, whilst the famous wonder-goal against Arsenal which announced him to the world came almost exactly 15 years ago.

"Remember the name!' crooned commentator Clive Tyldesley - we had little choice!

"Everton were keen to partner Rooney with Olivier Giroud this season - perhaps there would have been less pressure on Ronald Koeman now had they got that deal over the line?

"Giroud was the last Arsenal striker to score a league goal away from home. The fact that this goal came five months ago is not something they'll be proud of."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

There will be a different atmosphere to when Everton have played, say, Bournemouth or Burnley this season, and I think it will give them some much-needed impetus.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v England cricket captain Joe Root

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

A 12th Arsenal victory at Goodison Park would match their record of away wins against a Premier League rival.

The Gunners have already won more Premier League matches against Everton (30) than against any other opponent.

Everton have just two wins in the last 23 meetings but they triumphed with 10 men in this fixture last season.

There has been a red card in three of the last four Premier League meetings - most recently the 14th minute dismissal of Laurent Koscielny during Arsenal's home 3-1 win in May.

Everton

Everton have eight points from eight games - their worst start to a Premier League campaign for nine years.

The Toffees have registered only two wins in 12 games in all competitions.

They have scored just five league goals - only Bournemouth and Crystal Palace have fewer prior to the latest round of matches.

Only in 2005-06 have the Toffees netted fewer than six goals in their opening nine matches of a top-flight campaign.

Wayne Rooney's 11 Premier League goals against Arsenal is more than any other player has managed against the Gunners.

Ronald Koeman could become the first manager to win his first four home Premier League matches against Arsene Wenger. He won the first three by an aggregate score of 8-1.

Everton could go 17 home top-flight matches without a draw for the first time since 1932.

They could also lose five consecutive Premier League games against London opposition for the first time since 2005.

Arsenal

Arsenal's defeat against Watford last weekend is their only loss in their last nine league and cup games (W7, D1).

This fixture marks Arsene Wenger's 400th Premier League away match, making him the second manager to reach the milestone after Sir Alex Ferguson.

Arsenal are one short of 1500 Premier League goals under Wenger.

However, a defeat would mean they equal Wenger's lowest points tally (13) after nine league fixtures.

Arsenal could go five away league matches without a win for the first time in 10 years.

The Gunners have conceded an unrivalled 11 goals from penalties since the start of 2016-17.

Only Crystal Palace (29) have conceded more Premier League away goals than Arsenal's 26 in 2017 (prior to the latest round of matches).

