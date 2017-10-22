Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 4, Liverpool 1.
Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 Liverpool
A Harry Kane double inspired Tottenham as they punished a poor defensive performance by Liverpool at Wembley to move level on points with second-placed Manchester United in the Premier League.
Kane scored the opener after four minutes as Kieran Trippier's chipped pass went over Dejan Lovren's head and the England striker took the ball around Simon Mignolet, who had rushed from his goal, to score from 12 yards.
Eight minutes later Spurs doubled their lead as Hugo Lloris' long throw was not dealt with by Lovren, who missed a header on the halfway line and Kane was able to square to Son Heung-min to slot home.
Liverpool got a goal back as Jordan Henderson's wonderful cross-field pass found Mohamed Salah, who outpaced the Tottenham defence and finished off the inside of the post with a scuffed shot.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp responded by taking off Lovren for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after 31 minutes, but Dele Alli added a third for Spurs just before half-time as he lashed in a volley from 18 yards.
Kane got his second in the 56th minute as he followed up a rebound from Jan Vertonghen's shot after Mignolet failed to clear a free-kick.
Liverpool's best chance in the second half fell to Philippe Coutinho but his shot from the edge of the area was pushed on to the crossbar by Lloris with a one-handed save.
They dropped to ninth in the table - 12 points behind leaders Manchester City - while Spurs prepare for a meeting with United at Old Trafford on Saturday.
The game also saw a Premier League record attendance of 80,827.
Kane breaks Wembley duck
Despite Kane's 15 goals for club and country this season, one question mark over the 24-year-old had been his lack of league goals at Spurs' temporary home.
Those demons can now be put to bed as Kane finally scored under the Wembley arch, with his 29th shot at the stadium.
Ballon d'Or nominee Kane worked tirelessly in attack and caused the Liverpool defence nightmares with his movement, hold-up play and composure in front of goal.
It was his fourth double in the league this season and he has now scored 45 goals in 2017 for Spurs and England.
One slight worry for Tottenham was when manager Mauricio Pochettino brought the striker off in the 88th minute with what looked like a hamstring problem.
Liverpool defensive woes continue
This fixture was Klopp's first Premier League game as a manager on 17 October, 2015.
Liverpool have conceded 16 goals in the league this season, their worst defensive record after nine top-flight games since 1964-65.
They have struggled most on the road, conceding 15 goals, the most in the league this season.
Defensive performances like Sunday will make the failed pursuit of Southampton and Netherlands Virgil van Dijk in the summer hurt even more.
Lovren will be singled out for his errors, but even after his substitution and Joe Gomez moved to centre-back alongside Joel Matip, Liverpool still looked a shambles.
Mignolet is another who will have nightmares about the game, at fault for both of Kane's goals.
The Belgium international has made 13 errors leading to goals in the league since making his Liverpool debut in 2013, three more than anyone else.
Line-ups
Tottenham
- 1Lloris
- 4Alderweireld
- 6Sánchez
- 5Vertonghen
- 2Trippier
- 23EriksenSubstituted forDierat 81'minutes
- 29Winks
- 20Alli
- 24Aurier
- 10KaneSubstituted forLlorenteat 88'minutes
- 7Son Heung-minSubstituted forSissokoat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Rose
- 13Vorm
- 14Nkoudou
- 15Dier
- 17Sissoko
- 18Llorente
- 33Davies
Liverpool
- 22Mignolet
- 12Gomez
- 32Matip
- 6LovrenSubstituted forOxlade-Chamberlainat 31'minutes
- 18Moreno
- 7Milner
- 14Henderson
- 23CanBooked at 45minsSubstituted forGrujicat 83'minutes
- 10Coutinho
- 9FirminoSubstituted forSturridgeat 77'minutes
- 11Salah
Substitutes
- 1Karius
- 15Sturridge
- 16Grujic
- 17Klavan
- 21Oxlade-Chamberlain
- 29Solanke
- 66Alexander-Arnold
- Referee:
- Andre Marriner
- Attendance:
- 80,827
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 4, Liverpool 1.
Foul by James Milner (Liverpool).
Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Fernando Llorente replaces Harry Kane because of an injury.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Harry Winks.
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Serge Aurier (Tottenham Hotspur).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham Hotspur) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Marko Grujic replaces Emre Can.
Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur).
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Eric Dier replaces Christian Eriksen.
Attempt saved. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Attempt blocked. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Sturridge.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Daniel Sturridge replaces Roberto Firmino.
Attempt saved. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Joseph Gomez.
Attempt saved. James Milner (Liverpool) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Moussa Sissoko replaces Son Heung-Min.
Foul by Jordan Henderson (Liverpool).
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Alberto Moreno (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Milner.
Attempt saved. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
Attempt blocked. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.
Attempt missed. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Joseph Gomez.
Attempt missed. Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Joel Matip.
Offside, Liverpool. Emre Can tries a through ball, but Roberto Firmino is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 4, Liverpool 1. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Joel Matip (Liverpool).
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Roberto Firmino (Liverpool).
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Serge Aurier.
Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Emre Can.