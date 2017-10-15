Sam Allardyce: Manager rules himself out of Scotland job

Sam Allardyce oversaw one game as England boss - a 1-0 win in Slovakia in September 2016

Former England manager Sam Allardyce has ruled himself out of contention to be Scotland's next boss.

The 62-year-old took charge of just one game as England manager after taking over in July last year - a 1-0 win over Slovakia in September.

Scotland are looking for a new manager after Gordon Strachan left his position last week, four days after the team failed to qualify for the World Cup.

"It's very tempting but not at this moment in time," said Allardyce.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live's Sportsweek programme, he said: "My parents and sister were all born in Scotland, I have heritage from there.

"I'm enjoying not being involved at the front end of football at the moment. David Moyes would probably be my choice for the Scotland job."

Asked if he would be interested in going back into management again, he added: "I don't know. You've always got to have someone else to want you to get a job.

"At this moment in time I would be very picky and choosy about any potential managerial jobs if I was to go back in, so that makes it very difficult.

"You never know what might come up, but if it is something where I could bring a lot of success then I could be interested."

Scottish FA performance director Malky Mackay has been placed in interim charge of Scotland after Strachan, 60, left the job he took in January 2013.

Speaking on Friday, bookmakers' favourite Moyes - out of work since leaving Sunderland following the Black Cats' Premier League relegation - said he was open to contact.

"There's been no approach from Scotland but I work closely with the SFA. Just two weeks ago I was working with their coaches, so they know where I am if they want to speak to me," he told BBC Radio 5 live.

"I don't think anyone ever turns down their national team but it's got to be at the right time as well.

"My first choice would be to go back to club management but if Scotland want to talk I'd be happy to speak to them to see what they have to say."